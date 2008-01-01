webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Cold Iron Studios
Website:
http://www.coldironstudios.com
Location:
Santa Clara, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Apply for this job

World Artist

  • Responsibilities
    • Translate art and design ideas into 3D gameplay spaces
    • Own the creation of levels from whitebox through final set dressing and lighting
    • Gather playtest feedback and translate it into iterative improvements
    • Collaborate with the Design and Environment teams
    • Help drive modular kit design and scope of prop assets needed
    • Help drive the aesthetic and gameplay vision for the game
    • Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
    • Guide and mentor other team members

 

  • Qualifications
    • Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Environment Artist and/or Level Designer
    • Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters
    • Strong sense of level design, scale, pacing, and gameplay flow
    • Advanced understanding of lighting, composition, and set dressing
    • Self-driven with strong communication skills
    • Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
    • Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
    • Understanding of 3D geometry and material creation tools
    • Understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies
    • Experience with Unreal Engine a plus
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested