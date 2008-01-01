Home
Company Name:
Cold Iron Studios
Website:
http://www.coldironstudios.com
Location:
Santa Clara, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
World Artist
Responsibilities
Translate art and design ideas into 3D gameplay spaces
Own the creation of levels from whitebox through final set dressing and lighting
Gather playtest feedback and translate it into iterative improvements
Collaborate with the Design and Environment teams
Help drive modular kit design and scope of prop assets needed
Help drive the aesthetic and gameplay vision for the game
Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
Guide and mentor other team members
Qualifications
Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Environment Artist and/or Level Designer
Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters
Strong sense of level design, scale, pacing, and gameplay flow
Advanced understanding of lighting, composition, and set dressing
Self-driven with strong communication skills
Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
Understanding of 3D geometry and material creation tools
Understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies
Experience with Unreal Engine a plus
