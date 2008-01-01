Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Now, Cold Iron is seeking an experienced World Artist to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! As a World Artist you bridge the gap between art and design, making the content and pacing of the game more enjoyable through layout with strong artistic sensibilities. Do you excel designing spaces that are as pleasing to look at as they are to play through? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring worlds and awesome gameplay environments.

Responsibilities:

Translate art and design ideas into 3D gameplay spaces

Own the creation of levels from whitebox through final set dressing and lighting

Gather playtest feedback and translate it into iterative improvements

Collaborate with the Design and Environment teams

Help drive modular kit design and scope of prop assets needed

Help drive the aesthetic and gameplay vision for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Guide and mentor other team members

Qualifications:

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Environment Artist and/or Level Designer

Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters

Strong sense of level design, scale, pacing, and gameplay flow

Advanced understanding of lighting, composition, and set dressing

Self-driven with strong communication skills

Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

Understanding of 3D geometry and material creation tools

Understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Would Love to See:

Experience with Unreal Engine

Education:

No requirements.

Please Note: This is a full-time, on-site position.