Web QA Analyst

Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a QA Analyst to work on our Web Development Team, at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What our analysts do:

Work with the Web Team consisting of Art Directors and Developers to create and implement comprehensive, effective, and detailed Quality Plans and Test Procedures for all of Hi-Rez Studios web properties.

Ensure our sites meet high standards of quality, reliability, usability, and performance through hands-on testing and problem reporting.

Discuss specific steps taken to reproduce bugs while being cognizant of browser and browser versions.

Who we are looking for:

2+ years QA experience of responsive web sites and web apps.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, multi-faceted, and collaborative environment.

Ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously

Ability to reproduce defects and retesting from existing defect reportsPassion for games and game development.

Familiar with building test cases and test plans against a web browser testing matrix.

Familiar with bug tracking software management systems such as JIRA.

Working knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems and Office products.

Excellent troubleshooting, organization, critical thinking, written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Preferred candidates have: