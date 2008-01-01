Location:
Santa Monica, California
United States
Mac OS X, PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Not Applicable
Bachelor's Degree
Naughty Dog is seeking a highly motivated, independent web developer to lead and maintain the digital presence of the studio and our games. This individual will not only be responsible for building and maintaining all aspects of our web sites, but also should desire management-oriented tasks by working with external agencies, building plans, providing analysis and reporting, among other opportunities.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee and manage the digital brand presence of Naughty Dog, Uncharted, and The Last of Us, and any potential future projects
- Build, enhance and maintain websites, CMS systems, and all their associated components
- Manage external agencies and teams from crafting RFP documents to day-to-day management of projects
- Implementation of external tracking and testing snippets and technologies
- Work closely with the internal team and PlayStation teams, incorporating feedback and meeting various objectives
- Build and/or interpret traffic reports and analysis
- Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed
Requirements & Skills:
- Solid knowledge of both front-end and back-end development
- Experience working with and creating plugins for Craft CMS, Wordpress, and other CMS platforms
- Experience with front-end technologies including but not limited to HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, etc.
- Understanding of server architecture and maintenance using Nginx, PHP, Node, etc.
- Very familiar with the web technology stack, using HTTP, WebSockets, cookies
- Experience with databases such as MySQL, Redis, etc.
- Familiar with AWS (EC2, S3, S3S)
As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete an art test.
