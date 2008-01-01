Summary:

Naughty Dog is seeking a highly motivated, independent web developer to lead and maintain the digital presence of the studio and our games. This individual will not only be responsible for building and maintaining all aspects of our web sites, but also should desire management-oriented tasks by working with external agencies, building plans, providing analysis and reporting, among other opportunities.

Responsibilities:

Oversee and manage the digital brand presence of Naughty Dog, Uncharted, and The Last of Us, and any potential future projects

Build, enhance and maintain websites, CMS systems, and all their associated components

Manage external agencies and teams from crafting RFP documents to day-to-day management of projects

Implementation of external tracking and testing snippets and technologies

Work closely with the internal team and PlayStation teams, incorporating feedback and meeting various objectives

Build and/or interpret traffic reports and analysis

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

Solid knowledge of both front-end and back-end development

Experience working with and creating plugins for Craft CMS, Wordpress, and other CMS platforms

Experience with front-end technologies including but not limited to HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, etc.

Understanding of server architecture and maintenance using Nginx, PHP, Node, etc.

Very familiar with the web technology stack, using HTTP, WebSockets, cookies

Experience with databases such as MySQL, Redis, etc.

Familiar with AWS (EC2, S3, S3S)

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete an art test.