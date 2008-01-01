ZeniMax Media, the video game powerhouse behind such hits as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, and more, is seeking a Web Application Developer for the IT Application Team in our Rockville, MD office.

We are looking for someone who is self-motivated, excited about using technology to make everyone’s job easier, enjoys working on and solving problems, communicates effectively, and can work with and add to the value of our small team.

If the following describes you, we’d love to talk to you:

You program dynamic web applications in PHP, Python, HTML, Javascript, or feel that you have equal experience in another language and can easily step into the world of PHP.

You can handle working with legacy code with the understanding that you can improve it or re-code it, as time permits.

You are comfortable with the Linux command line environment. You understand the basics of databases, particularly how they are used in web apps. You have experience with making a website smooth, secure, and scalable.

You enjoy solving all of the issues that go along with development. Whether a user wants a change, an existing application is having issues, an application works in one browser but needs a fix for another, or you suddenly come up with an entirely new approach that improves a current method, you are consistently flexible and can quickly adapt to any situation.

You have an understanding of basics DevOps practices, including the process where your code flows from dev to stage to prod.

You take pride and ownership in the work you create, you thrive in a startup culture where no task is beyond your reach, and you excel in a collaborative environment

Among the technologies you will use:

PHP, Python, and MySQL.

GIT

Codeigniter, Laravel, JSON, APIs, and other tools.

To apply directly, please visit https://jobs.zenimax.com/requisitions/view/1261.