VR- TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - RIGGING

DeluxeVR

DeluxeVR is a full service VR studio that builds AAA content for brands and content partners alike. We create high fidelity visuals in both CG and Live Action VR. We are a hardware agnostic studio that prides ourselves on our ability to work on all platforms, and all engines, using all cameras.

We believe that our work reflects the best of VR.

At DeluxeVR, you can build high-quality immersive VR experiences. You will be empowered to push your creative boundaries and to wear multiple hats. Because we are a growing studio all of our artists are encouraged to working in multiple disciplines, and we foster a generalist mentality to our work. You can make a difference by shaping what VR is and is yet to be.



We are looking for new team members with big ideas, who have a passion for technology, a positive attitude, and a team player mentality. Now is the perfect time to join us!

Do you want to…

· Create and develop elegant rigs using Maya for VR experiences?



· Work with modelers and animators to facilitate articulate realistic appealing characters, vehicles, and props?



· Create User Interfaces and tools to assist animators?



· Work in partnership with R&D programmers, Animators, and Asset teams to ensure rigs are delivered to the very highest standard?



· Provide support to rigs throughout production?



· Develop long-term strategies?

Do You Have…

· 3+ years’ experience in a AAA Game development and/or VFX studio as a TD or Rigging artist?



· Advanced knowledge of various game engines?



· A solid knowledge of rigging systems and a comprehensive knowledge of Maya?



· A reel demonstrating both control systems and complex deformations?

· Accessibility and willingness to collaborate?



· Excellent understanding of anatomy, structure, dynamics and character motion?



· Good understanding of a 3D process, from design to modeling to texturing, animation and rendering?



· MEL or Python programming skills?





Would you like to…

· Work in beautiful Santa Monica?



· Play ping pong on one of our beautiful decks?



· Join a team of creative and technical collaborators?



· Enjoy free snacks and breakfast?



If so, then we want YOU to join our team!