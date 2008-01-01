VR Senior Lighting Artist

Deluxe VR, seeks a Senior Lighting Artist responsible for creating exceptional lighting for virtual reality experiences. This is an individual contributor position, and requires a full understanding of core real world lighting principles, atmospherics, color composition, value composition and material properties. The lighting artist will effectively apply the necessary core artistic fundamentals of a real time game presentation to enhance the mood, tone, look and feel of game levels and cinematics. The lighting artist should have a strong understanding of materials and shader development with an ability to work with the art team to maximize the quality of the virtual reality experience.

