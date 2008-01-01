Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Platform
Android, Enhanced / Virtual Reality, iOS
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
VR Senior Lighting Artist
VR SENIOR LIGHTING ARTIST
SUMMARY OF POSITION
Deluxe VR, seeks a Senior Lighting Artist responsible for creating exceptional lighting for virtual reality experiences. This is an individual contributor position, and requires a full understanding of core real world lighting principles, atmospherics, color composition, value composition and material properties. The lighting artist will effectively apply the necessary core artistic fundamentals of a real time game presentation to enhance the mood, tone, look and feel of game levels and cinematics. The lighting artist should have a strong understanding of materials and shader development with an ability to work with the art team to maximize the quality of the virtual reality experience.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- The Lighting Artist is responsible for implementing production tasks that establish and define the core lighting for the project in accordance to the style guide, and under the direct guidance and direction of the art Director and supervisor.
- Participate in weekly and daily meetings, to communicate the weekly planning and review of current work in progress.
- Is capable of addressing artistic and technical challenges in order to keep a hi quality image and good real time performance.
- Works in a supportive manner to help other members of the lighting team where applicable.
- Effectively communicates with all members of the art team both orally, and written.
- Participates in R & D towards the development of improvements in lighting pipelines and quality of presentation.
- Works with lighting staff and tech artist to ensure that lighting content meets performance standards.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- AA/BFA preferred, and demonstrates a strong portfolio that supports lighting work.
- At least 6+ years’ experience in the entertainment industry.
- A strong understanding of basic lighting principles, and the fundamentals of digital application.
- Experience with materials/shaders and their relationship to light.
- Strong understanding of lighting/rendering technologies (pre-render and real-time rendering, Global Illumination, Ray-Tracing, HDR, Photon Mapping, etc).
- Strong understanding of a game engine and Maya. Experience in Unity or Unreal Engine 4 is very important.
- Strong understanding of foundation art fundamentals including; color theory, composition, internal/external silhouette, and value structures.
- Strong understanding of Photoshop and/or 2D packages.
- Proactive
- Must be able to embrace the established art vision of the project and ensure it is delivered in its entirety at the end of the project.
- Ability to adapt rapidly to new or changing technology with an interest in finding ways to evolve and improve the environment art creation pipeline.
- Solid organization skills with adherence to file structures, naming conventions and other established protocols.
- Excellent ability to self-manage and accurately predict and adhere to task length estimates and deadlines.
- Must be an excellent collaborator with a willingness to provide/accept direction and the ability to embrace change.
- Ability to clearly articulate ideas both written and verbally.
- A portfolio demonstrating real time and pre-rendered lighting samples is required. Traditional and/or digital paintings demonstrating an ability to create compelling and dramatic scenes is a plus.
