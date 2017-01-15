VR Senior Game Designer

VR Game Designer

Company: SPACES,Inc. Status: Employee Salary/Hourly: Salary

The power of virtual reality and mixed reality make it possible to take anyone anywhere, and SPACES Inc. is bringing that power to a bold new era of VR-enabled theme parks and attractions. Based in Los Angeles, SPACES boasts one of the most accomplished teams in the VR industry, with artists, designers and programmers from film, television, video games, visual effects, theme parks and animation -- all eager to explore the limitless new horizons of VR and mixed reality.

As a Game Designer, you’ll play a vital role in defining and building gameplay for interactive virtual reality and mixed reality experiences. You’ll be responsible for pushing the gameplay boundaries in a variety of applications, including console, mobile and location based VR installations. You will be collaborating with researchers, designers and engineers in every phase of development, from conception and development through testing and installation.

Responsibilities:

Translate the vision for the experience into compelling VR/AR gameplay, missions, game systems and mechanics

Collaborate effectively in a multi-discipline environment (art, programming, production)

Improve the overall interactive experience using data and insights from user tests to ensure the VR/AR experience is intuitive and compelling.

Analyse and critique the experience and provide feedback to drive continual improvement and ensure quality.

Work with internal and external teams to capture and address feedback from stakeholders





Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years' interactive game design experience

Extensive content creation experience.

Creatively owned complete implementations from concept to delivery.

Strong writing and story development skills.

Able to work creatively in a demanding team environment.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Experience with Unity or Unreal

The ability to use a Virtual Reality headset and hand controllers







Desired:

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills.

Extensive experience designing for a global audience in multiple languages

Deep passion or knowledge of VR, MxR, movie, music, and video game industries

The ability to speak, write, or understand Chinese language is a bonus.

Previous experience - and/or strong desire to be working - with VR and AR platforms.

Must be able to work in the US.

MORE ABOUT US:

SPACES is led by CEO Shiraz Akmal and CTO Brad Herman, VR pioneers who previously oversaw virtual reality development at DreamWorks Animation. Leading investors in SPACES include Songcheng Performance Development Co. Ltd., with whom it operates a $30-million theme-park joint venture in China; Comcast Ventures, the venture-capital affiliate of Comcast Corporation; and Youku Global Media Fund, among others.

You can learn more about SPACES by reading recent news articles about our work and our vision:

Venture Beat: SPACES gets another $6.5 million for its VR theme park dreams

UploadVR: SPACES Inc.’s Vision for a VR Theme Park is $6.5 Million Closer to Being a Reality

Variety: VR Startup SPACES Lands $6.5 Million from Chinese Theme-Park Operator Songcheng, Comcast, Other Investors

Please apply here