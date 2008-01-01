VR QA Tester

DESCRIPTION

Deluxe VR is looking for a QA Tester for our upcoming VR Game; currently in production, distribution on all VR platforms and is in conjunction with a major movie studio release!

Do you share our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about Virtual Reality games? Come join us in exploring and expanding the mechanics and design of the VR experience!

Responsibilities:

· Functional testing, writing and reviewing bugs based on Design Documentation and Platform-specific Requirements.

· Liaise with Designers, Developers and Artists to verify bug fixes and keep bug databases up to date.

· Create and maintain test cases and other QA documents.

· Provide qualitative feedback on player experience and usability.

· Assist Production staff with task tracking, scheduling & planning.

· Help management to actively improve QA & Production processes.

· Maintain a strong understanding of game design, device/platform requirements and features.

· Most of all, must have a passion and desire to succeed in the VR/Game industry.

Additional Desired skill set:

· Minimum 2 years experience testing on Mobile (iOS/Android) or VR (Daydream, GearVR, Oculus, Vive, PSVR) platforms.

· Good working knowledge of Atlassian products: JIRA, Confluence.

· Basic Project Management and AGILE methodology experience.

· Understanding of game/software development cycles.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Strong interpersonal skills.

· Basic working knowledge of Unity (optional).

See http://www.methodstudios.com to apply or Apply here.