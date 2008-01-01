Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Platform
Android, Enhanced / Virtual Reality, iOS
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
VR Look Dev Artist
VR LOOK DEV ARTIST
Deluxe VR, seeks a look development artist to achieve all the technical and aesthetic aspects needed to create the appearance of a 3D element. He/She will be using real time engines such as Unity or Unreal Engine while working within the virtual reality production team.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- This role will be responsible for designing, developing and maintaining materials for virtual reality productions while keeping good real time performance.
- The look development artist is responsible for implementing production tasks that establish and define the core look for the project in accordance to the style guide, and under the direct guidance and direction of the art Director and supervisor.
- Participate in weekly and daily meetings, to communicate the weekly planning and review of current work in progress.
- Is capable of addressing artistic and technical challenges in order to keep a hi quality image and good real time performance.
- Works in a supportive manner to help other members of the lighting team where applicable.
- Effectively communicates with all members of the art team both orally, and written.
- Participates in R & D towards the development of improvements in shader pipelines and quality of presentation.
- Works with lighting staff and tech artist to ensure that shaders content meets performance standards.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- AA/BFA preferred, and demonstrates a strong portfolio that supports look development work.
- At least 6+ years’ experience in the entertainment industry.
- A strong understanding of shading principles, and the fundamentals of digital application.
- Experience with materials/shaders and their relationship to light.
- Strong understanding of lighting/rendering technologies (pre-render and real-time rendering, Global Illumination, Ray-Tracing, HDR, Photon Mapping, etc).
- Experience in Unity or Unreal Engine 4 is very important.
- Experience as a texture painter.
- Strong understanding of Photoshop and/or 2D packages. Experience with Substance painter and substance designer is a plus.
- Has a broad knowledge of shader development using Unity or Unreal Engine 4 including subsurface (Skin).
- Knows about VR shader limitations in game engines and ways to compensate for it.
- Knows how to design efficient & economical shaders, optimized for realtime.
- Has a great eye and passion for photo real look.
- Is creative and comes up with suggestions for improving workflow or engine performance.
- Is a team player and patient with artists.
- Must be able to embrace the established art vision of the project and ensure it is delivered in its entirety at the end of the project.
- Ability to adapt rapidly to new or changing technology with an interest in finding ways to evolve and improve the environment art creation pipeline.
- Solid organization skills with adherence to file structures, naming conventions and other established protocols.
- Excellent ability to self-manage and accurately predict and adhere to task length estimates and deadlines.
- Must be an excellent collaborator with a willingness to provide/accept direction and the ability to embrace change.
- Ability to clearly articulate ideas both written and verbally.
- A portfolio demonstrating real time and pre-rendered lighting samples is required. Traditional and/or digital paintings demonstrating an ability to create compelling and dramatic scenes is a plus.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.