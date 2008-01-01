VR Look Dev Artist

Deluxe VR, seeks a look development artist to achieve all the technical and aesthetic aspects needed to create the appearance of a 3D element. He/She will be using real time engines such as Unity or Unreal Engine while working within the virtual reality production team.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message