VR Lead Programmer

The power of virtual reality and mixed reality make it possible to take anyone anywhere, and SPACES Inc. is bringing that power to a bold new era of VR-enabled theme parks and attractions. Based in Los Angeles, SPACES boasts one of the most accomplished teams in the VR industry, with artists, designers and programmers from film, television, video games, visual effects, theme parks and animation -- all eager to explore the limitless new horizons of VR and mixed reality.

As a Lead Programmer, you'll manage a team of programmers and work with design, art, and production departments to create an exceptional location based VR/MxR experience. You will have the chance to implement software development methodologies and process. You will manage the overall code and create the technical specification.

Responsibilities:

Build and lead engineering team, working closely with peer leads to create complex, robust systems and experiences

Drive system design, implementation, and experiences for VR/AR theme park projects under hard real-time constraints

Tackle challenges at the cutting edge of technology, solving novel problems and creating experiences to explore new domains

R&D combined hardware/software prototypes

Identify and mitigate the main risk areas for a project

Co-operate in setting up the main technical systems for a project together with the team

Mentor, inspire and motivate the team to meet project quality levels and deadlines

Co-operate in the overall planning of a project.

Closely work with the leads of the other disciplines (Art & Design) and with the producer of the project





Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related technical/scientific discipline

Strong knowledge of C/C++, OOP principles, design patterns, and computational complexity

8-10 years of professional experience in software and game development (C/C++, C#)

Experience with a commercial Game Engine SDK (Unreal, Unity3D)

Professional experience with full life-cycle, cross platform SDK development (Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, iOS)

In-depth experience with a 3D graphics API (DirectX, OpenGL or OpenGL ES)

Experience creating real-time interactive systems

Experience with the intersection between hardware and software, including operating systems, performance, architecture, and memory/power constraints

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Must be self-directed, analytical problem solver and works well in a team environment.

Must be able to work in the US.

MORE ABOUT US:

SPACES is led by CEO Shiraz Akmal and CTO Brad Herman, VR pioneers who previously oversaw virtual reality development at DreamWorks Animation. Leading investors in SPACES include Songcheng Performance Development Co. Ltd., with whom it operates a $30-million theme-park joint venture in China; Comcast Ventures, the venture-capital affiliate of Comcast Corporation; and Youku Global Media Fund, among others.

You can learn more about SPACES by reading recent news articles about our work and our vision:

