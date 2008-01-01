webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Website:
http://www.bydeluxe.com
Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Contract
Platform
Android, iOS
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Apply for this job

VR Creative Director

DeluxeVR is a full service VR studio that builds AAA content for brands and content partners alike. We create high fidelity visuals in both CG and Live Action VR. We are a hardware agnostic studio that prides ourselves on our ability to work on all platforms, and all engines, using all cameras. We believe that our work reflects the best of VR.

 

At DeluxeVR, you can build high-quality immersive VR experiences. You will be empowered to push your creative boundaries and to wear multiple hats. Because we are a growing studio all of our artists are encouraged to working in multiple disciplines, and we foster a generalist mentality to our work. You can make a difference by shaping what VR is and is yet to be.

 

We currently have an opening for a VR Creative Director.  This position will be located in Santa Monica, CA.

 

SUMMARY:

The VR Creative Director will be responsible for developing/design concepts and approaches to real-time VR experiences that incorporates immersive interaction mechanics. They will be working on the box as well as supervising. Ability to thrive in a multi-faceted environment and be an efficient project manager capable of juggling a variety of client deadlines is a must.

 

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Driving the vision and design for all real-time Interactive VR experiences
  • Driving the direction of User Experience, UI, Interaction, Level Design, Story telling, gamification of content, Art, Animation.  
  • Manage multiple ongoing tasks and responsibilities of varying degrees of complexity simultaneously.
  • Design and pitch immersive VR projects to prospect clients or internal subsidiary partners.

 

 QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Have a solid understanding of Virtual World immersion, and how to utilize VR as a medium to achieve interactive story-telling that can otherwise not be accomplished through a linear form.
  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.
  • 8+ years of progressively responsible experience in AAA Game production, or multi-platform game production.
  • Posess solid understanding of not only art and esthetics, but virtual interaction and mechanics. And how such mechanics and interaction can ultimately change the way user experience a story.
  • Strong portfolio in design/communications work.
  • A solid understanding and foundation in game design, UI, UX, as well as art/esthetics.
  • Hands on working experience with game engines such as Unreal Engine or Unity is a plus but not required. 
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested