DeluxeVR is a full service VR studio that builds AAA content for brands and content partners alike. We create high fidelity visuals in both CG and Live Action VR. We are a hardware agnostic studio that prides ourselves on our ability to work on all platforms, and all engines, using all cameras. We believe that our work reflects the best of VR.

At DeluxeVR, you can build high-quality immersive VR experiences. You will be empowered to push your creative boundaries and to wear multiple hats. Because we are a growing studio all of our artists are encouraged to working in multiple disciplines, and we foster a generalist mentality to our work. You can make a difference by shaping what VR is and is yet to be.

We currently have an opening for a VR Creative Director. This position will be located in Santa Monica, CA.

SUMMARY:

The VR Creative Director will be responsible for developing/design concepts and approaches to real-time VR experiences that incorporates immersive interaction mechanics. They will be working on the box as well as supervising. Ability to thrive in a multi-faceted environment and be an efficient project manager capable of juggling a variety of client deadlines is a must.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Driving the vision and design for all real-time Interactive VR experiences

Driving the direction of User Experience, UI, Interaction, Level Design, Story telling, gamification of content, Art, Animation.

Manage multiple ongoing tasks and responsibilities of varying degrees of complexity simultaneously.

Design and pitch immersive VR projects to prospect clients or internal subsidiary partners.

QUALIFICATIONS: