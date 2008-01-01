VR ASSET ARTIST

DeluxeVR is a full service VR studio that builds AAA content for brands and content partners alike. We create high fidelity visuals in both CG and Live Action VR. We are a hardware agnostic studio that prides ourselves on our ability to work on all platforms, and all engines, using all cameras.

We believe that our work reflects the best of VR.

At DeluxeVR, you can build high-quality immersive VR experiences. You will be empowered to push your creative boundaries and to wear multiple hats. Because we are a growing studio all of our artists are encouraged to working in multiple disciplines, and we foster a generalist mentality to our work. You can make a difference by shaping what VR is and is yet to be.

We are looking for new team members with big ideas, who have a passion for technology, a positive attitude, and a team player mentality. Now is the perfect time to join us!

Do you want to…

· Define the look and tone for a scene or environment?



· Work in Unity?

· Support an asset team in generating, conforming, modifying assets?



· Support the engineering team in developing tools to work with existing pipeline?



· Maintain a set artistic look throughout the entire production process?



· Resolve various artistic development issues related to environment and level design?

Do You Have…

· 2+ years’ experience in a game development and/or VFX studio as an Environment artist or Look Dev artist?



· Advanced knowledge of various game engines?



· Production knowledge in various aspects of game production including modeling (low poly and high poly), lighting, texturing, animation?



· Serious skills in Maya, Mudbox, Z-brush, Substance Painter?

Would you like to…

· Work in beautiful Santa Monica?



· Play ping pong on one of our beautiful decks?



· Join a team of creative and technical collaborators?



· Enjoy free snacks and breakfast?



If so, then we want YOU to join our team!