VR - 3D Game Developer Unreal 4 / Unity 5 – Long Island, NY

We are searching for another Lead Unreal 4 / Unity 5 developer / programmer for our Long Island location to work on an existing VR Shooter prototype. In this position you will be working with a new and well-funded Virtual Reality / Software Entertainment firm looking to develop VR and traditional entertainment titles. This will include in-house projects along with corporate work for clients looking to demo products and services with the VR or traditional 2D and 3D mediums. This is a full-time salaried position with benefits.

This is an onsite only position. Please do not apply if you cannot work onsite. If you are willing to relocate, please let us know.

We are looking for someone who has overall experience developing a title in Unreal & Unity with excellent C++ / C# skills, blueprints and has worked with the VIVE, Oculus and Steam VR. If you have a passion for 3D gaming or Virtual Reality and have built & released your own basic titles, we would like to speak with you.

Please email your resume to resumes@labrodex.com in pdf format with salary requirements.

****Please include a link to your current portfolio of VR or gaming work****

POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Hands-on software development with Unreal 4 or Unity 5 with excellent C++ and C# skills.

Extensive experience developing AI and complex shooter game mechanics.

5+ years 3D game design or related corporate work with Unity or Unreal a must.

Excellent documenting and code optimization skills with C++ and C#.

1+ Years of VR game experience with Unity or Unreal.

5+ years object oriented programming, 3D math & complex math computations required.

Code, size and memory optimization skills a must.

First-hand knowledge of designing and optimizing scripts, custom coding and algorithms

Familiarity with Maya, 3D Modeling, rigging and animating skills a plus.

Experience working with particle systems in Unreal and Unity.

Thorough understanding and use of Direct X 11 /12.

Basic HTC Vive, Oculus and VR Gear knowledge required.

Basic understanding of graphics, audio/video, networking, memory handling, script compilers, I/O, physics engines, managing resources and assets.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is looking for a ground-floor opportunity at a new VR/3D entertainment software firm. If you are looking for entry into this space, please send us your resume!



