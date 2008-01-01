Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.





Our Product Management team works with a world-class team of engineers, artists, and designers to build mobile games that are addictive, appealing and inherently social. We are currently seeking for a Vice President of Product Management to be responsible for defining the product vision, strategy, roadmap, launch and evolution of our products. The VP, Product Management will interface with internal and external stakeholders to represent the Disruptor Beam product vision and will be responsible for tracking important consumer and market trends to help shape that vision. As a member of the Disruptor Beam executive team, this position will have Profit/Loss (P&L) responsibilities and assist in formulating and executing against the strategic initiatives for the business unit.





The VP will deliver the right product to our users in a time sensitive and efficient manner. Using quantitative research, the product leader will help build the framework for existing and future product developments. This is a highly autonomous role and will require a product expert with an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.





**This role will be based out of our HQ in Framingham, MA and relocation assistance is available**

What You’ll Do

The Vice President, Product Management will be responsible for management of our product portfolio, with goal of creating best in class digital products that drive revenue and deliver a top notch customer experience. The Disruptor Beam product suite includes: The Walking Dead, Star Trek Timelines and Game of Thrones Ascent. As the leader of the product team, the VP will create the overall product vision, strategy and roadmap for the Disruptor Beam business.

Hire, lead and inspire members of the Product Management team responsible to execute strategies, optimize processes, and drive innovation for their respective product families.

Build trust and effective relationships with peers and provide leadership across the organization.

Work cross-functionally with internal and external partners such as Marketing, Technology and Design to ensure a collaborative and transparent approach that facilitates the delivery of great products.

Develop and evangelize a culture of innovation that drives awareness, engagement and action across the organization.

Identify and support initiatives that will achieve sustained and profitable long-term growth.

What We Seek

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing or Engineering, Masters preferred.

15 years of product management experience, preferably working in a fast-paced environment managing multiple teams.

Previous experience shipping products for Free to Play Games or Mobile applications.

Demonstrated leadership experience in developing a multi-year vision for products that are aligned with business strategies.

You will be responsible for monetization and supervising our virtual economics

Highly creative and innovative.

Strong, effective communicator capable of blending creative expression and critical analysis in making compelling recommendations to executive team members.

Exceptional leadership skills.

Insatiable curiosity to uncover and understand market or business problems.\

Willing to roll up their sleeves.

A Gamer with a passion for games, entertainment art and functional and effective design.

What You’ll Get

We offer world class health insurance. You'll have access to a national network of doctors that provides comprehensive coverage when you need it most.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.

