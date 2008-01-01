Summary:

Naughty Dog is seeking a Visual Effects Artist to come join our team! This talented individual should be able to work with minimal input and feel comfortable working in a team environment. Our ideal candidate has an extensive professional background in VFX and a passion for video games.

Responsibilities:

Visualize, create and implement real-time visual effects

Create effects that work optimally on the target platform

Be proactive and self-motivated, seeking out tasks remaining to be done

Collaborate with other effects artists, and the rest of the development team to make the best game possible

Help influence further development of internal technologies and artistic capabilities

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

Strong technical knowledge and artistic abilities working with sprite type particles and materials within a game engine

Strong sense of form, color, and composition

Advanced problem solving techniques and patience to resolve the numerous hurdles that present themselves while working to achieve the highest quality effects

Thorough knowledge of Maya dynamics, particles and expressions, as well as how to optimize for video game hardware

Natural tendency to take on a problem and to work with others until the problem is resolved

Python scripting *Preferred*

As a part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates will be expected to provide a portfolio or demo reel of their work and may be asked to complete an art test.