Visual Effects Artist
Summary:
Naughty Dog is seeking a Visual Effects Artist to come join our team! This talented individual should be able to work with minimal input and feel comfortable working in a team environment. Our ideal candidate has an extensive professional background in VFX and a passion for video games.
Responsibilities:
- Visualize, create and implement real-time visual effects
- Create effects that work optimally on the target platform
- Be proactive and self-motivated, seeking out tasks remaining to be done
- Collaborate with other effects artists, and the rest of the development team to make the best game possible
- Help influence further development of internal technologies and artistic capabilities
- Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed
Requirements & Skills:
- Strong technical knowledge and artistic abilities working with sprite type particles and materials within a game engine
- Strong sense of form, color, and composition
- Advanced problem solving techniques and patience to resolve the numerous hurdles that present themselves while working to achieve the highest quality effects
- Thorough knowledge of Maya dynamics, particles and expressions, as well as how to optimize for video game hardware
- Natural tendency to take on a problem and to work with others until the problem is resolved
- Python scripting *Preferred*
As a part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates will be expected to provide a portfolio or demo reel of their work and may be asked to complete an art test.
