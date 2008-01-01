webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Naughty Dog
Website:
http://www.naughtydog.com
Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
Associate Degree
Visual Effects Artist

Summary:

Naughty Dog is seeking a Visual Effects Artist to come join our team! This talented individual should be able to work with minimal input and feel comfortable working in a team environment. Our ideal candidate has an extensive professional background in VFX and a passion for video games.

Responsibilities:

  • Visualize, create and implement real-time visual effects
  • Create effects that work optimally on the target platform
  • Be proactive and self-motivated, seeking out tasks remaining to be done
  • Collaborate with other effects artists, and the rest of the development team to make the best game possible
  • Help influence further development of internal technologies and artistic capabilities
  • Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

  • Strong technical knowledge and artistic abilities working with sprite type particles and materials within a game engine
  • Strong sense of form, color, and composition
  • Advanced problem solving techniques and patience to resolve the numerous hurdles that present themselves while working to achieve the highest quality effects
  • Thorough knowledge of Maya dynamics, particles and expressions, as well as how to optimize for video game hardware
  • Natural tendency to take on a problem and to work with others until the problem is resolved
  • Python scripting *Preferred*

As a part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates will be expected to provide a portfolio or demo reel of their work and may be asked to complete an art test.

 

