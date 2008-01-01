Virtual Reality Software Engineer

The Big Picture

Mindshow is PC-based virtual reality software that lets you make animated movies in VR with your body and voice. Become 3D cartoon characters, act out a show, and share it with your friends. Come take a look at what we’re building: http://store.steampowered.com/app/382000

We’re looking for top software engineers to help us lead the charge. The ideal candidate has real-world experience developing AAA game titles, solid knowledge in the fundamentals of engineering and computer science, and a passion for virtual reality. You love learning new technologies and quickly applying them to practice. If this sounds like you, then you’ll love it here… we’ve got some cool stuff for you to work on. Send us your resume.

The Everyday View

Implement the Mindshow virtual reality application for the Vive and Oculus on the PC, and for emerging mobile VR platforms

Develop high-quality, modular code that is well engineered and architected to support long-term development and product evolution

Collaborate with designers and artists to develop new features, characters, environments, and props, and contribute original ideas towards all aspects of production and development

Work with QA (in addition to testing your own code and performing peer reviews of other people’s code) to ensure the application is rock solid

Analyze code performance and architect optimizations

Keep up to date with technological developments and advancements in virtual reality

The Kind of Person We're Looking For

Hands-on experience developing AAA-quality game titles for the PC or game consoles using leading 3D game creation engines

Formal training and experience in software engineering and computer science

Excellent software design and programming skills using C# or C++

Highly skilled in developing software for 3D computer graphics, math, motion capture, animation, gameplay, 3D user interfaces, physics, and networking

3+ years’ work experience (outside of college) within agile Scrum engineering teams

Plusses The Get You Noticed