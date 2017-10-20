Video Game Producer

The Producer is the front facing member of production, ultimately responsible for scheduling and tracking large portions of the game. Through their leadership & support, they ensure the team’s ability to successfully develop the game on time and at quality.

Home to some of the industry's best and brightest talent, Treyarch is an industry-leading game developer whose Call of Duty: Black Ops II set world-wide launch day records, and whose previous game Call of Duty®: Black Ops set an entertainment launch opening record upon its release in 2010 and continues to be one of the best-selling games of all time.

A normal day at Treyarch could include:

• Collaborating with Directors and Leads to establish long term feature schedules, milestone definitions and phase/sprint goals

• Driving the development of game features and content from concept to completion, often times on multiple initiatives simultaneously

• Understanding and communicating project milestones, task deadlines, and stakeholder feedback to team members across the studio

• Predicting, identifying and proposing solutions for project risks and issues

• Being in constant communication with Leads and Directors to make sure the project expectations are clear and realistic

• Being a part of the team – working with the teams to overcome complex problems, improve product quality and stay on track

• Chairing meetings to facilitate communication among team members

• Managing Associate Producers or Production Coordinators with a focus on development, mentorship and long-term career growth

• Being a partner to different Publishing groups including Production, Legal, PR and Marketing

• Working with QA Managers to make sure the right things are getting tested and working with the teams to make sure the right things are getting fixed

Who you are:

• Experienced and Knowledgeable: You’ve got at least one full game project under your belt in the role of Producer; you’ve managed people before and enjoy being a mentor; you have a passion for games and are familiar with our studio's games.

• Organized: You can process, organize and track large amounts of information; You keep things prioritized and on time; you can develop a game plan with a flexibility that allows for fast and frequent change

• A Manager of Risk: When it comes to risk, you are always several steps ahead; you get out in front of upcoming problems and are ready to propose solutions; the red-flag is part of your default wardrobe

• A Pro-Communicator: You are able to communicate effectively both verbally and in written form; you enjoy and value face-time with the team; you understand how to keep people informed at senior, mid and junior levels; you can speak fluently in all languages of game development across many disciplines; you have strong follow-up skills

• A People Person: you understand the importance of having strong relationships at every level; you maintain a positive outward attitude, even when situations become difficult; you are professional, respectful and approachable

• A Leader: you are the kind of person people want to work for and work with; you are eager to not only hit the quality bar, but raise it whenever possible; Your enthusiasm towards the project is infectious

• A Creative Non-Creative: you can look at the game and know in what ways it needs to be better; you are able to communicate a need for change and can articulate ideas for improvement; you have a trusted eye for quality that Team Leads accept and depend on.

Treyarch is an award-winning video game studio, driven by the desire to create epic gameplay experiences that are enjoyed by as many video game fans as possible. It is an approach that has helped to make the studio behind the Call of Duty: Black Ops series of games, an industry-leading developer. Call of Duty: Black Ops set an entertainment launch opening record upon its release in 2010 and continues to be one of the best-selling games of all time, according to NPD and GfK Chart-Track; Call of Duty: Black Ops II set world-wide launch day records; and the studio’s most recent Call of Duty: Black Ops III had the biggest entertainment opening weekend of 2015, and was the #1 console game globally for the calendar year. Additionally, Treyarch is the birthplace of Call of Duty’s Zombies. Treyarch is wholly owned by Activision Publishing, Inc.

To learn more about our studio, please visit us at www.treyarch.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/treyarch, and @treyarch on Twitter.