Skydance Interactive (“Gears of War 4,” “XCOM 2” for PS4/Xbox One and “Borderlands 2: Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage.”) is looking for a full time video editor who also has a knack for graphic design to work out of our Marina del Rey office under our Director of Marketing and Social Media. This is a temporary 90 day position with potential to become permanent. Hours will range between 30-40 per week.





Primary Responsibilities:





A regular player of PC first person shooter titles.

Experience with video game capture tools (OBS, Elgato, FRAPS)

Experience in using Final Cut Pro and/or Premiere.

Creating graphics packages and experience in After Effects.

Familiarity with gaming cultures and trends.

Familiar with Let’s Play and YouTube gaming content.

Assist in developing new content for our social media channels.

Experienced making gifs and short videos to create engaging content.

Develop ideas for gameplay videos.

Provide regular updates on project status.

Opportunities to help produce unique game content.





Qualifications:





Enthusiastic about video games – PC, console, and VR, digital communications, and social media.

Has an understanding of the gaming world and what looks best to a gaming audience.

Must have experience with video game capture and video editing software.

Experience in Photoshop.

Interested in creating dynamic video content.

Self-starter.

Interest in creating graphic design pieces used for websites and social media.

Strong critical thinking skills.

Strong attention to detail while multi-tasking.

Ability to excel in a high-powered, fast-paced media and entertainment environment.





Opportunities:

Opportunity to work on an exciting VR and PC title through its launch.

Attend video game conferences and events.

Demo our games at events worldwide.

Ongoing networking opportunities.

About Skydance Media





Skydance is a diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company brings to life stories of immersive worlds across its feature film, television, and interactive platforms. In 2017, Skydance Interactive will debut Archangel – its first original title – in July. Skydance Interactive creates and publishes original and IP-based virtual reality, PC and console games. Skydance Interactive was launched in 2016 by Skydance Media through acquisition of The Workshop Entertainment, whose prior credits include franchise and genre-defining work on the “Gears of War 4,” “XCOM 2” for PS4/Xbox One and “Borderlands 2: Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage.”