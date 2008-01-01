Telltale Games is a leading developer and publisher of innovative, story-driven, multi-genre entertainment. Telltale is looking for an expert in video community culture and new media community engagement to join its creative communications team. The Video Ambassador will act as a day to day liaison with Telltale and the growing video and livestreaming community online. This role will also see the successful candidate step in as Telltale’s own host of various livestreams and videos produced both onsite in-studio, and offsite as needed. Close collaboration with the creative communications team, publishing team, video production team, and game production/creative teams and talent will also be required.

Responsiblities:

A passionate fan of interactive storytelling with experience in new media/video culture.

Comfortable on-camera with an uplifting, knowledgeable, and welcoming personality ready to engage viewers and fans all ages and of all different genres.

Already familiar with Telltale’s history, catalog, and evolution over the years. In-depth knowledge of all things Telltale a plus. (You’re a super fan!).

Ready to correspond with and manage a database of Youtube, Twitch, and new media contacts of influence that seek to share Telltale experience.

Highly knowledgeable about the latest trends in pop-culture and have a particular eye for what’s happening in the space of online video, including encyclopedic knowledge of online video personalities on Youtube, Twitch, and more.

Keenly aware of what’s happening and changing in games media, with a broad understanding of the ever-evolving gaming landscape.

Excited about working closely with creative teams in a fast-paced environment developing next-generation digital media.

Have fantastic and proven interpersonal skills and are anxious to interact with the rabid fan-bases of some of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world.

Are a skilled communicator and actively familiar with using social media on a frequent and relevant basis. (More than once a day.).

Looking to have fun working hard, and playing harder. Ready to travel frequently to trade shows, conventions, and games industry events. assisting in all key efforts of the publishing team as needed.

Ready to plan, manage, host, and execute livestream content autonomously.

Responsibilities:

Act as a liaison to leading online video personalities across Youtube, Twitch, and more as the landscape evolves.

Work with the Community Media Manager in taking an active role in outreach and participation with Telltale’s leading fan communities.

Assist publishing team in maintaining and organizing contact database; integrating outreach between various types of online contacts in modern video culture.

Represent Telltale at consumer shows and conventions as needed.

Requirements:

College degree in communications or related field.

Demo reel or existing examples of your own hosting abilities for livestreams or pre-recorded material.

Previous experience working in the field of video games or entertainment a plus.

Good sense of humor and ability to stay focused in a fast-paced creative environment.

Skills in Outlook, Excel, Word, Photoshop. Basic Video Editing also required.

Extraordinary organizational skills to coordinate heavy multi-tasking.

Experience working with confidential and sensitive information.

Must be ready, willing and able to travel both long and short distances. Valid Passport and Driver’s license required.

Must be able to lift up to 35 lbs.

This is an on-site position.

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the United States.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.