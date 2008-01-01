Tangentlemen are looking for an VFX Artist. You will be responsible for creating a wide range of explosive, magical, environmental and atmospheric effects with the goal of delivering best-in-class visuals. You must be flexible, creative, and goal oriented. It will be up to you to ensure that the vision, technical goals, and quality are maintained throughout the development. You must thrive in a large team environment where each member holds a high degree of autonomy and accountability.

Responsibilities:

● Create, implement and iterate: best-in-class real-time Effects

● Contribute to the development of the artistic techniques and processes utilized to define and achieve the product’s visual style. You must be proactive in developing new techniques and workflows.

● Effectively collaborate with a wide-range of development team members such as Art Director, Designers, Technical Artist, Animators, Programmers and Producers to achieve artistic goals and implementation

● Deliver best work within a set schedule

● Demonstrate initiative working towards top level project goals.

● Be a conduit of honest and constructive feedback both up and down the chain

● Maintain a good general knowledge of the game’s design to facilitate communication and enable early identification of issues

● Undertake research and information gathering prior to the commencement of a new task

● Actively develop and improve skill set and abilities by keeping aware of industry trends and techniques, evaluating competitive products, and learning new software packages and traditional art methods

Requirements

● Minimum of 2 years as a effects designer on current generation consoles or PC

● Experience using Unreal 4 VFX Editor

● Thorough understanding of shader techniques as applied to visual effects

● Good communication skills – ability to work across multiple disciplines to gather feedback and address cross-functional design issues

● Aptitude for practical innovation and the ability to bring new ideas to the table

Preferred Skills

● Broad range of associated skills: hi/low poly modeling, texture baking, pre-rendered effects baking, GPU particle simulation

● Unreal 4 level building and scripting experience on a least one product

● Experience with integrating effects into other systems within Unreal

Provide:

A sample that demonstrates the quality and range of your work. This can be images, video, sketchfab/marmoset models, etc. Provide a brief written explanation of the work you did and how you went about it.