Tangentlemen are looking for a VFX Artist. You will be responsible for creating a wide range of explosive, magical, environmental and atmospheric effects with the goal of delivering best-in-class visuals. You must be flexible, creative, and goal-oriented. It will be up to you to ensure that the vision, technical goals, and quality are maintained throughout the development. You must thrive in a large team environment where each member holds a high degree of autonomy and accountability.

Responsibilities:

● Create, implement and iterate: best-in-class real-time Effects

● Contribute to the development of the artistic techniques and processes utilized to define and achieve the product’s visual style. You must be proactive in developing new techniques and workflows.

● Effectively collaborate with a wide-range of development team members such as Art Director, Designers, Technical Artist, Animators, Programmers and Producers to achieve artistic goals and implementation

● Deliver best work within a set schedule

● Demonstrate initiative working towards top level project goals.

● Be a conduit of honest and constructive feedback both up and down the chain

● Maintain a good general knowledge of the game’s design to facilitate communication and enable early identification of issues

● Undertake research and information gathering prior to the commencement of a new task

● Actively develop and improve skill set and abilities by keeping aware of industry trends and techniques, evaluating competitive products, and learning new software packages and traditional art methods

Requirements

● Minimum of 2 years as a effects designer on current generation consoles or PC

● Experience using Unreal 4 VFX Editor

● Thorough understanding of shader techniques as applied to visual effects

● Good communication skills – ability to work across multiple disciplines to gather feedback and address cross-functional design issues

● Aptitude for practical innovation and the ability to bring new ideas to the table

Preferred Skills

● Broad range of associated skills: hi/low poly modeling, texture baking, pre-rendered effects baking, GPU particle simulation

● Unreal 4 level building and scripting experience on a least one product

● Experience with integrating effects into other systems within Unreal

Provide:

A sample that demonstrates the quality and range of your work. This can be images, video, sketchfab/marmoset models, etc. Provide a brief written explanation of the work you did and how you went about it.