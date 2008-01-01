VFX ARTIST

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is looking for an experienced VFX artist. You must have an ability to technically break down the kind of complex, beautiful visual effects seen in blockbuster movies, and be able to create in-game effects that push the visual quality towards that standard. This position offers a unique opportunity to work with the engineering team and help push the rendering and FX production capabilities of our engine.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Work as part of the visual effects team to design, develop, and implement real-time particle effects which use both static and animated 2D/3D elements.

Create gameplay, ambient, environmental, and weather effects, as well as FX for spectacle events

Prototype effects concepts for gameplay and engine

Research, analyze, optimize and troubleshoot visual effects for both quality and performance

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

VFX artist with 3+ years in the games or film industry (must have some real-time FX experience)

Strong reel or portfolio demonstrating FX work, especially real-time samples

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Ability to work collaboratively and succeed in a diverse work environment

Possess a critical eye for timing, animation, and motion of real world objects and visual FX

Knowledge of visual effects terminology and techniques used in film, games, and animations

A passion for video games

Self-motivated, results-oriented, driven to create top quality visuals

Ability to work as part of a team, be deadline driven and help push the boundaries of next gen technologies

Desired Skills:

VFX artist credit on at least one shipped next-gen AAA title

Relevant 2D and 3D software experience (Photoshop, After Effects, 3D Studio Max, Maya, Houdini)

Experience with simulation tools such as Houdini for pyro, fluid, and soft/rigid body dynamics

Experience in a secondary area such as texturing, modeling, skinning, animation, or lighting

Experience with one or more scripting/programming languages

To Apply - http://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=47&rid=1706