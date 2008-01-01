webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Hangar 13
http://www.hangar13games.com
Novato, California
United States
Visual Arts
Full Time
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
1
Mid-Senior Level
Bachelor's Degree
VFX ARTIST

Who We Are:
Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco. We’re continuing to build our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title.

The FX team at Hangar is a highly experienced and skilled group of game and film FX artists with a passion for creating striking game FX. From gameplay to ambient environment FX to pyro/fluid and rigid body simulations, we do it all. We’re building AAA, narrative-driven, Open World games utilizing a world-class FX tool suite for our proven proprietary game engine.

What We Need:
Hangar 13 is looking for an experienced VFX artist. You must have an ability to technically break down the kind of complex, beautiful visual effects seen in blockbuster movies, and be able to create in-game effects that push the visual quality towards that standard. This position offers a unique opportunity to work with the engineering team and help push the rendering and FX production capabilities of our engine.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

  • Work as part of the visual effects team to design, develop, and implement real-time particle effects which use both static and animated 2D/3D elements.
  • Create gameplay, ambient, environmental, and weather effects, as well as FX for spectacle events
  • Prototype effects concepts for gameplay and engine
  • Research, analyze, optimize and troubleshoot visual effects for both quality and performance

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:
Minimum Requirements:

  • VFX artist with 3+ years in the games or film industry
  • Strong reel or portfolio demonstrating FX work
  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
  • Ability to work collaboratively and succeed in a diverse work environment
  • Possess a critical eye for timing, animation, and motion of real world objects and visual FX
  • Knowledge of visual effects terminology and techniques used in film, games, and animations
  • A passion for video games
  • Self-motivated, results-oriented, driven to create top quality visuals
  • Ability to work as part of a team, be deadline driven and help push the boundaries of next gen technologies

Desired Skills:

  • VFX artist credit on at least one shipped next-gen AAA title
  • Relevant 2D and 3D software experience (Photoshop, After Effects, 3D Studio Max, Maya, Houdini)
  • Experience with simulation tools such as Houdini for pyro, fluid, and soft/rigid body dynamics
  • Experience in a secondary area such as texturing, modeling, skinning, animation, or lighting
  • Experience with one or more scripting/programming languages

 

