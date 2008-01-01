VFX ARTIST
Who We Are:
Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco. We’re continuing to build our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title.
The FX team at Hangar is a highly experienced and skilled group of game and film FX artists with a passion for creating striking game FX. From gameplay to ambient environment FX to pyro/fluid and rigid body simulations, we do it all. We’re building AAA, narrative-driven, Open World games utilizing a world-class FX tool suite for our proven proprietary game engine.
What We Need:
Hangar 13 is looking for an experienced VFX artist. You must have an ability to technically break down the kind of complex, beautiful visual effects seen in blockbuster movies, and be able to create in-game effects that push the visual quality towards that standard. This position offers a unique opportunity to work with the engineering team and help push the rendering and FX production capabilities of our engine.
