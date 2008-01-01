webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Skydance Interactive
Website:
https://www.skydanceinteractive.com/
Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
VFX Artist


Job Description

Skydance Interactive is looking for a Visual Effects Artist to join our studio. Our ideal teammate is skilled at creating visual effects in  Unreal Engine 4, and has a strong understanding of materials and rendering. They should have a strong artistic eye, be technically minded, and have an understanding of game design and how to communicate it with VFX.

 

Responsibilities

  • Create a wide range of high quality visual effects.

  • Optimize effects for performance while retaining look.

  • Work closely with the Art Director and concept artists to maintain visual consistency.

  • Troubleshoot and provide solutions to visual effects related issues.

  • Participate in R&D efforts to develop new techniques and improve the art pipeline.

 

Requirements

  • 5+ years experience in the game industry with at least two shipped titles as a VFX artist.

  • Proven track record of creating high quality particle effects and materials.

  • Proficient in UE4 and Maya or 3D Studio Max.

  • Experience with Unreal's Materials, Cascade, Kismet and Blueprint.

  • Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.

  • Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.

  • Creative problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.

  • Experience optimizing visual effects for game-related target platforms.

 

Pluses

  • Passionate about games.

  • Experience with both PC and console art creation.

  • Experience with Houdini, RealFlow, or other real-time particle and fluid systems.

  • BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.

 

PLEASE SEND RESUME AND PORTFOLIO LINK

