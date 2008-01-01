Job Description
Skydance Interactive is looking for a Visual Effects Artist to join our studio. Our ideal teammate is skilled at creating visual effects in Unreal Engine 4, and has a strong understanding of materials and rendering. They should have a strong artistic eye, be technically minded, and have an understanding of game design and how to communicate it with VFX.
Responsibilities
Create a wide range of high quality visual effects.
Optimize effects for performance while retaining look.
Work closely with the Art Director and concept artists to maintain visual consistency.
Troubleshoot and provide solutions to visual effects related issues.
Participate in R&D efforts to develop new techniques and improve the art pipeline.
Requirements
5+ years experience in the game industry with at least two shipped titles as a VFX artist.
Proven track record of creating high quality particle effects and materials.
Proficient in UE4 and Maya or 3D Studio Max.
Experience with Unreal's Materials, Cascade, Kismet and Blueprint.
Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.
Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.
Creative problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.
Experience optimizing visual effects for game-related target platforms.
Pluses
Passionate about games.
Experience with both PC and console art creation.
Experience with Houdini, RealFlow, or other real-time particle and fluid systems.
BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.
PLEASE SEND RESUME AND PORTFOLIO LINK