PLEASE SEND RESUME AND PORTFOLIO LINK

BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.

Experience with Houdini, RealFlow, or other real-time particle and fluid systems.

Experience with both PC and console art creation.

Creative problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.

Experience with Unreal's Materials, Cascade, Kismet and Blueprint.

Proficient in UE4 and Maya or 3D Studio Max.

Proven track record of creating high quality particle effects and materials.

5+ years experience in the game industry with at least two shipped titles as a VFX artist.

Participate in R&D efforts to develop new techniques and improve the art pipeline.

Troubleshoot and provide solutions to visual effects related issues.

Work closely with the Art Director and concept artists to maintain visual consistency.

Optimize effects for performance while retaining look.

Skydance Interactive is looking for a Visual Effects Artist to join our studio. Our ideal teammate is skilled at creating visual effects in Unreal Engine 4, and has a strong understanding of materials and rendering. They should have a strong artistic eye, be technically minded, and have an understanding of game design and how to communicate it with VFX.

