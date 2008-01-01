Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
VFX Artist
Job Description
Are you a rockstar FX artist who know's Unreal like a champ? If you are, Skydance Interactive wants you! Our ideal teammate bleeds FX and pushes the boundaries using Unreal Engine 4 and 3rd party applications like Houdini and RealFlow. Our ideal teammate also has a strong understanding of materials and rendering, a sharp artistic eye and technically minded. If that doesn't scare you, read on:
Responsibilities
- Create a wide range of high quality visual effects.
- Optimize effects for performance while retaining look.
- Work closely with the Art Director and concept artists to maintain visual consistency.
- Troubleshoot and provide solutions to visual effects related issues.
- Participate in R&D efforts to develop new techniques and improve the art pipeline.
Requirements
- 5+ years experience in the game industry with at least two shipped titles as a VFX artist.
- Proven track record of creating high quality particle effects and materials.
- Proficient in UE4 and Maya or 3D Studio Max.
- Experience with Unreal's Materials, Cascade, Kismet and Blueprint.
- Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.
- Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.
- Creative problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.
- Experience optimizing visual effects for game-related target platforms.
Pluses
- Passionate about games.
- Experience with both PC and console art creation.
- Experience with Houdini, RealFlow, or other real-time particle and fluid systems.
- BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.
