VFX Artist

Cryptic Studios is looking for exceptionally talented VFX Artists to bring real-time magic and mayhem to our games. If you like to blow things up and use smoke and mirrors to dazzle and impress, we have a place where you can channel your fascination for pyrotechnics and illusions.

We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we hire great people who love the work, the genre and the game!

Every day you could be:

Envisioning and creating handcrafted, real-time visual effects for Neverwinter, Star Trek or unannounced projects

Collaborating with artists, designers, and engineers to visualize incredible gameplay and combat powers

Adding life and color to our worlds through atmospherics, weather and environmental effects

Technically implementing, integrating, troubleshooting and ensuring the performance of effects in our proprietary engine

Iterating on game assets with fellow artists via paint overs, studies, and group critiques

What we'd like to see:

3+ years’ experience creating real-time visual effects for video games

Extensive understanding of 3D graphics, shaders, particle systems, physics, ribbons, etc.

Excellent sense of VFX movement, animation, timing, impact and anticipation

Demonstrated ability to visualize effects without concept art and create VFX textures from scratch, matching a broad range of styles

Strong game design awareness and ability to create effects that support and communicate gameplay

Technical aptitude and high level of comfort working with complex, node-based systems, scripts and proprietary tools

Proven ability to create performance-minded visual effects within established budgets

Expert level proficiency with Photoshop and 3ds Max or equivalent 2D and 3D software

Self-motivated, humble, excellent communication skills and a team-player attitude

BA or BS degree in art or equivalent work experience





Pluses:

Solid foundation in traditional art, drawing, painting, illustration and/or concept art

Proficiency with Houdini and/or other VFX simulation tools

Basic understanding of animation and simple rigging ability

Experience using Substance Designer/Painter in a production environment

Passion for the Dungeons & Dragons and/or Star Trek franchises preferred

Required application materials:

Resume and cover letter

Portfolio or demo reel demonstrating consistently brilliant, eye-catching, real-time VFX

An art test may be required

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com