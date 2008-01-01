Location:
Los Gatos, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
VFX Artist
Cryptic Studios is looking for exceptionally talented VFX Artists to bring real-time magic and mayhem to our games. If you like to blow things up and use smoke and mirrors to dazzle and impress, we have a place where you can channel your fascination for pyrotechnics and illusions.
We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we hire great people who love the work, the genre and the game!
Every day you could be:
- Envisioning and creating handcrafted, real-time visual effects for Neverwinter, Star Trek or unannounced projects
- Collaborating with artists, designers, and engineers to visualize incredible gameplay and combat powers
- Adding life and color to our worlds through atmospherics, weather and environmental effects
- Technically implementing, integrating, troubleshooting and ensuring the performance of effects in our proprietary engine
- Iterating on game assets with fellow artists via paint overs, studies, and group critique
What we'd like to see:
- 3+ years’ experience creating real-time visual effects for video games
- Extensive understanding of 3D graphics, shaders, particle systems, physics, ribbons, etc.
- Excellent sense of VFX movement, animation, timing, impact and anticipation
- Demonstrated ability to visualize effects without concept art and create VFX textures from scratch, matching a broad range of styles
- Strong game design awareness and ability to create effects that support and communicate gameplay
- Technical aptitude and high level of comfort working with complex, node-based systems, scripts and proprietary tools
- Proven ability to create performance-minded visual effects within established budgets
- Expert level proficiency with Photoshop and 3ds Max or equivalent 2D and 3D software
- Self-motivated, humble, excellent communication skills and a team-player attitude
- BA or BS degree in art or equivalent work experience
Pluses:
- Solid foundation in traditional art, drawing, painting, illustration and/or concept art
- Proficiency with Houdini and/or other VFX simulation tools
- Basic understanding of animation and simple rigging ability
- Experience using Substance Designer/Painter in a production environment
- Passion for the Dungeons & Dragons and/or Star Trek franchises preferred
Required application materials:
- Resume and cover letter
- Portfolio or demo reel demonstrating consistently brilliant, eye-catching, real-time VFX
- An art test may be required
Must be eligible to work in the United States.
Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.