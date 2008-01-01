webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City , California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Some College
VFX Artist

Sanzaru Games is looking for a talented VFX Artist to join our development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds.  We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists.  As a VFX Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA visual effects.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Creation and implementation of combat, character, and environment effects
  • Texture and shader creation for particle systems
  • Modeling and UV layout experience to use high-end visual effects
  • Willingness to learn new software and techniques
  • Self-sufficient and a good problem solver
  • Performance optimizations
  • Thoroughly understands hardware limitations and common techniques
  • Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete  environments

 

Experience/Skills:

  • 1+ years of industry experience
  • High level proficiency with Photoshop, After Effects, and Maya or equivalent 2d and 3d software
  • Experience with Unreal, Unity, or a proprietary engine
  • Basic knowledge of Unreal blueprints is preferred
  • VR experience is a plus
  • Ability to accept feedback and responds to criticism positively
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

 

Extra Credit:

  • Experience using Maya or Houdini FX systems
  • Basic understanding of scripting, animation, and rigging

 

