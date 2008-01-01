Location:
Foster City , California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Some College
VFX Artist
Sanzaru Games is looking for a talented VFX Artist to join our development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists. As a VFX Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA visual effects.
Responsibilities:
- Creation and implementation of combat, character, and environment effects
- Texture and shader creation for particle systems
- Modeling and UV layout experience to use high-end visual effects
- Willingness to learn new software and techniques
- Self-sufficient and a good problem solver
- Performance optimizations
- Thoroughly understands hardware limitations and common techniques
- Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete environments
Experience/Skills:
- 1+ years of industry experience
- High level proficiency with Photoshop, After Effects, and Maya or equivalent 2d and 3d software
- Experience with Unreal, Unity, or a proprietary engine
- Basic knowledge of Unreal blueprints is preferred
- VR experience is a plus
- Ability to accept feedback and responds to criticism positively
- Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
Extra Credit:
- Experience using Maya or Houdini FX systems
- Basic understanding of scripting, animation, and rigging
