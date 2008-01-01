UX Design Lead (Mobile)

Demiurge Studios is looking for an amazing UX Design Lead to conceive, specify, implement and tune amazing user experiences with our amazing team. Could this be you? Read on!
Our ideal candidate has an intuitive understanding of what makes a UX compelling coupled with a strong understanding of game development's unique challenges and conventions. They can take complex specification and turn it into elegant, actionable visual designs. They have a strong command of UX best practices, layout, flow, designing-for-touch, and a deep toolset for presenting information and inviting interactivity. They know that anybody can make a wireframe, but not everybody can design one. They love challenges and know when to iterate and when to start over. They love games and are baffled as to why it feels like UX is an afterthought in so many of them.
If this sounds like you, we've got a full-time on-site position where you'll have the opportunity to drive UX for our next generation of games.
Responsibilities
Own the UX design and design process, specifically as it relates to user interface and interactivity
Create visual prototypes that explore UX designs, reveal potential, and facilitate a productive dialog with other stakeholders
Create clear and concise specification that can drive technical and artistic implementation. Any means necessary: storyboards, wireframes, mockups, videos, playables.
Collaborate directly with game designers, artists, and engineers
Review and assess usability and playtest feedback, following up and iterating where necessary
Qualifications
Prior experience working on published games as a UX or UX/UI designer is a strict requirement
Strong product sense and the ability to design experiences that realize a game's specific goals
Deep understanding of mobile interfaces, gleaned through wide experience with hundreds of apps
Intense attention to detail
Mastery of the tools of the trade: Adobe Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator), wireframing applications
Nice to have
Free-to-Play game development experience
Ability to generate shippable UI art
Actionscript experience
Unity experience
Flash experience
Scripting experience (JS, C#)
A portfolio of work, inclusive of wireframes and process, is required for applications to be considered. We'd also love to look at games you've published as a UX designer!