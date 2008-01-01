Looking for ways to make life easier? More intuitive? So are we! Insomniac Games is looking for a User Experience Researcher to help make life easier and more intuitive for our players. This role is responsible for assisting in designing and conducting user experience research studies to support the development of product UI designs, and/or user testing activities to contribute to product design. This person would conduct usability research and user experience tests to assess user responses to interface designs or methods including: site layouts, site maps, navigation design, content inventories, information organization models, error handling and icons with a focus on specific game content, balance and usability. Read on if this sounds interesting to you.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Participates in conducting user experience and usability research studies.

Creates surveys from templates and questions supplied by the design team.

Install the latest builds and work with IT and team members to ensure tests will run without technical issues.

Studies and reviews others’ research on human factors response to current and emerging technologies in collaboration with the Director, Usability.

Collects data, analyzes, and summarizes results.

Takes notes during tests to identify player behaviors and usability issues.

Reviews data collected from in-game telemetry system and helps to write and edit reports including telemetry charts and screenshots.

Recruits fellow employees for internal tests and works with agencies to find external players.

Attends publisher held tests and collaborates with external usability teams.

Other Duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelors Degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Emphasis in psychology, human computer interaction, human factors, communication, market research or related field a plus.

Familiarity with Microsoft Office suite of products, Google Spreadsheets and survey software such as Survey Monkey.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Strong organizational and analytical skills.

A passion for user research and video games.

This role does require travel approximately once every two months.

If this sounds like the role that you have been looking for, then we want to hear from you. This position is a benefit eligible, but a temporary project hire. Please use the link and apply directly to the role. We look forward to hearing from you!