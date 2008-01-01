Hi-Rez Studios is looking for a games-loving User Acquisition Manager to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The User Acquisition Manager will be dedicated to growing our user base of PC and Console players through paid user acquisition channels. As a key member of the Hi-Rez marketing team you will work closely with product, art, analytics, public relations, community, console, and platform teams in a highly collaborative global environment.

What our User Acquisition Manager owns:

Growing our PC and Console player bases of our Free to Play games through paid user acquisitionCreating, managing, analysing, and optimizing global advertising campaigns for PC and Console games focused on LTV and optimizing ROI

Create proposals for marketing campaigns

Be responsible for implementing advertising and marketing campaigns working with multiple teams within the studio

Build and expand on relationships with advertising partners

Build and expand on relationships with social media influencers (e.g. - Twitch Streamers, YouTube Video Producers, Twitter Personalities, etc.)

Build and expand on relationships with key marketing partners like Microsoft, Sony, and Steam.

Implement software tools to support data analytics used to drive advertising decision making process throughout the life of the game

Implement repeatable processes that can be used for multiple games

Building and managing a team of people to support expanding advertising campaigns and games

Who we are looking for: