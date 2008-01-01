This role is part of the Global Publishing Team of Interactive Entertainment Group at Tencent. The team acts as the bridge between external developers, platform partners, and our internal game publishing and operations team, helping to bring the best games to our platform and enable our publishing organization to deliver against our ambitious business goals in the western markets.

The User Acquisition Director/Manager will focus on user acquisition through advertisement for mobile games and entertainment apps. This individual will be responsible for planning, managing, executing and analyzing all advertising and promotions. Working closely with the internal teams (product, creative, marketing, operations, and business intelligence) as well as external partners (agencies, vendors), the successful candidate will deliver comprehensive, analytically results driven advertising programs. In addition, this individual will identify, build and maintain vendor relationships, negotiate media buys, develop and execute a consistent stream of tests on creative, markets, vendors, and placements, and oversee deep analysis to evaluate each campaign.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Create and manage the global publishing teams user acquisition strategy in the western markets

Develop and own budget, reporting, forecasting, and overall plan for each of the marketing initiatives

Plan, manage, and execute all user acquisition initiatives in online media and traditional channels

Buys and tracks the various acquisition channels with a strong emphasis on performance based user acquisition strategies

Develop and maintain dashboards to summarize key business metrics for marketing and product teams

Analyze data from A/B tests to provide insights, meaningful suggestions, and recommendations on action items

Provides ROI analysis of all campaigns. Manage and scrutinize campaign results to determine how best to allocate budget to continuously improve user acquisition results

Build and monitor conversion and activation funnels

Provides customized reporting and recommendations to upper management in support of ongoing business decisions or initiatives

Makes decisions on timing and importance of creative, planning & media needs across multiple projects

Work with teams internationally during evening hours

Travel, as necessary, to both US and international locations, as a representative of Tencent Games.

Qualifications