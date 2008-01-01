This role is part of the Global Publishing Team of Interactive Entertainment Group at Tencent. The team acts as the bridge between external developers, platform partners, and our internal game publishing and operations team, helping to bring the best games to our platform and enable our publishing organization to deliver against our ambitious business goals in the western markets.
The User Acquisition Director/Manager will focus on user acquisition through advertisement for mobile games and entertainment apps. This individual will be responsible for planning, managing, executing and analyzing all advertising and promotions. Working closely with the internal teams (product, creative, marketing, operations, and business intelligence) as well as external partners (agencies, vendors), the successful candidate will deliver comprehensive, analytically results driven advertising programs. In addition, this individual will identify, build and maintain vendor relationships, negotiate media buys, develop and execute a consistent stream of tests on creative, markets, vendors, and placements, and oversee deep analysis to evaluate each campaign.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Create and manage the global publishing teams user acquisition strategy in the western markets
- Develop and own budget, reporting, forecasting, and overall plan for each of the marketing initiatives
- Plan, manage, and execute all user acquisition initiatives in online media and traditional channels
- Buys and tracks the various acquisition channels with a strong emphasis on performance based user acquisition strategies
- Develop and maintain dashboards to summarize key business metrics for marketing and product teams
- Analyze data from A/B tests to provide insights, meaningful suggestions, and recommendations on action items
- Provides ROI analysis of all campaigns. Manage and scrutinize campaign results to determine how best to allocate budget to continuously improve user acquisition results
- Build and monitor conversion and activation funnels
- Provides customized reporting and recommendations to upper management in support of ongoing business decisions or initiatives
- Makes decisions on timing and importance of creative, planning & media needs across multiple projects
- Work with teams internationally during evening hours
- Travel, as necessary, to both US and international locations, as a representative of Tencent Games.
Qualifications
- Must have a passion for gaming!
- Mobile gaming user acquisition experience a must
- High proficiency in Google Analytics and Ad Words
- Experience with managing and optimizing Facebook/Instagram advertisement
- Flexible individual who is comfortable in a fast-paced, dynamic, team environment
- Naturally detail oriented, project oriented, and ability to organize, prioritize and multi-task across multiple projects
- Driven by analytics and data
- Passionate, committed, self-starter with high level of initiative, energy, ownership, and urgency, with a sincerely willingness to learn from global team members at all levels
- Team player with outstanding written and oral communication skills. Comfortable with handling ambiguity and collaborating across different functional teams and departments.
- Not afraid to roll up his/her sleeves and do the tactical work
- Global or multi-national advertising experience a plus
- Strong existing relationships with all the major advertising channels in the western markets
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, statistics and advertising, MBA preferred
- At least 3-5 years of experience in performance based user acquisition
- Proactive and takes initiative. Thinks creatively. Drives projects to completion. Insists on highest level of quality.
- Chinese Mandarin skills a plus