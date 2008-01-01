webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Magnopus
Website:
http://www.magnopus.com
Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Other
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Apply for this job

UNREAL PROGRAMMER

WE'RE LOOKING FOR UNREAL PROGRAMMERS FOR A VR THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

(REMAKE OF A POPULAR SCI-FI FILM)

Magnopus is a VR/AR experience company founded by a diverse team of Oscar-winning artists and technicians. We’re combining storytelling, art, and advanced technologies to create Hollywood-caliber augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality experiences in virtual production, education, entertainment, and more.

 

Recent VR releases: Mission:ISS - NASA and DisneyVR.

 

Job Description

We are working on cutting-edge VR/MR/AR applications which allows people to connect deeper to the world around us in order to feel touched, inspired, educated and entertained. We are seeking YOU a Lead programmer to help us bring these experiences to life. The position is full time and is using the latest technology from Rift to Hololens 

Responsibilities 

  • Implement engaging tools for VR experiences based on supervisor direction and client feedback
  • Take your ideas from design, through prototyping, to production
  • Write clean, well-documented, testable code
  • Test, debug, profile, analyze, and optimize your code
  • Work closely with our team of artists to turn your tools into wonderful user experiences

Must Have

  • Unreal Engine 4 development experience including blueprint and C++
  • Shipped 2 (or more) products
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Solid understanding of C++ and OOP
  • 2+ years experience in a production environment (e.g. game studio) OR proven collaboration skills as an indie developer
  • Good understanding of vector math and linear algebra for 3D graphics
  • Experience with Version Control software (e.g. git, Perforce, Subversion) 

Would Be Nice

  • Experience working on a movie set in physical production
  • Experience with developing interactive VR experiences or games
  • Real-time networking/multiplayer development experience
  • Development on embedded platforms such as mobile (Android, iOS) or game consoles
  • Knowledge of 3D VFX tools, e.g. 3ds Max, Maya, Houdini
  • Working in an Agile environment

Magnopus Benefits & Perks

  • Unlimited Vacation & Paid Time Off
  • Fair & Competitive Pay
  • Cultural Diversity
  • Gym Membership
  • Full Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance
  • Comfy office chairs and stand-up desks
  • Work with an incredibly smart and fun team
  • Our office is just moments away from public transportation
  • Top of the Line Tech + Tools
  • Breakfast every morning
  • Team has worked on: The Jungle Book, Spiderman, Sin City, & more!
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested