UNREAL PROGRAMMER

WE'RE LOOKING FOR UNREAL PROGRAMMERS FOR A VR THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE
(REMAKE OF A POPULAR SCI-FI FILM)
Magnopus is a VR/AR experience company founded by a diverse team of Oscar-winning artists and technicians. We’re combining storytelling, art, and advanced technologies to create Hollywood-caliber augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality experiences in virtual production, education, entertainment, and more.
Recent VR releases: Mission:ISS - NASA and DisneyVR.
Job Description
We are working on cutting-edge VR/MR/AR applications which allows people to connect deeper to the world around us in order to feel touched, inspired, educated and entertained. We are seeking YOU a Lead programmer to help us bring these experiences to life. The position is full time and is using the latest technology from Rift to Hololens
Responsibilities
- Implement engaging tools for VR experiences based on supervisor direction and client feedback
- Take your ideas from design, through prototyping, to production
- Write clean, well-documented, testable code
- Test, debug, profile, analyze, and optimize your code
- Work closely with our team of artists to turn your tools into wonderful user experiences
Must Have
- Unreal Engine 4 development experience including blueprint and C++
- Shipped 2 (or more) products
- Excellent communication skills
- Solid understanding of C++ and OOP
- 2+ years experience in a production environment (e.g. game studio) OR proven collaboration skills as an indie developer
- Good understanding of vector math and linear algebra for 3D graphics
- Experience with Version Control software (e.g. git, Perforce, Subversion)
Would Be Nice
- Experience working on a movie set in physical production
- Experience with developing interactive VR experiences or games
- Real-time networking/multiplayer development experience
- Development on embedded platforms such as mobile (Android, iOS) or game consoles
- Knowledge of 3D VFX tools, e.g. 3ds Max, Maya, Houdini
- Working in an Agile environment
Magnopus Benefits & Perks
- Unlimited Vacation & Paid Time Off
- Fair & Competitive Pay
- Cultural Diversity
- Gym Membership
- Full Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- Comfy office chairs and stand-up desks
- Work with an incredibly smart and fun team
- Our office is just moments away from public transportation
- Top of the Line Tech + Tools
- Breakfast every morning
- Team has worked on: The Jungle Book, Spiderman, Sin City, & more!