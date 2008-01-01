UNREAL PROGRAMMER

Would Be Nice

Must Have

We are working on cutting-edge VR/MR/AR applications which allows people to connect deeper to the world around us in order to feel touched, inspired, educated and entertained. We are seeking YOU a Lead programmer to help us bring these experiences to life. The position is full time and is using the latest technology from Rift to Hololens

Magnopus is a VR/AR experience company founded by a diverse team of Oscar-winning artists and technicians. We’re combining storytelling, art, and advanced technologies to create Hollywood-caliber augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality experiences in virtual production, education, entertainment, and more.

WE'RE LOOKING FOR UNREAL PROGRAMMERS FOR A VR THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message