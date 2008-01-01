Unreal Programmer

WE'RE LOOKING FOR UNREAL PROGRAMMERS FOR A VR EXPERIENCE (REMAKE OF A POPULAR SCI-FI FILM)



Magnopus is a VR/AR experience company founded by a diverse team of Oscar-winning artists and technicians. We’re combining storytelling, art, and advanced technologies to create Hollywood-caliber augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality experiences in virtual production, education, entertainment, and more.

We were ecently recognized for our work on the Oscar winning film, The Jungle Book and recently launched Mission:ISS - NASA and DisneyVR products.

Job Description

We are working on cutting-edge VR/MR/AR virtual production films and applications which allows people to connect deeper to the world around us in order to feel touched, inspired, educated and entertained. We are seeking YOU a Lead programmer to help us bring these experiences to life. The position is full time and is using the latest technology from Rift to Hololens.

Responsibilities

Implement engaging tools for VR experiences based on supervisor direction and client feedback

Take your ideas from design, through prototyping, to production

Write clean, well-documented, testable code

Test, debug, profile, analyze, and optimize your code

Work closely with our team of artists to turn your tools into wonderful user experiences

Must Have

Unreal Engine 4 development experience including blueprint and C++

Excellent communication skills

Solid understanding of C++ and OOP

2+ years experience in a production environment (e.g. game studio) OR proven collaboration skills as an indie developer

Good understanding of vector math and linear algebra for 3D graphics

Experience with Version Control software (e.g. git, Perforce, Subversion)

Would Be Nice

Experience working on a movie set in physical production

Experience with developing interactive VR experiences or games

Real-time networking/multiplayer development experience

Development on embedded platforms such as mobile (Android, iOS) or game consoles

Knowledge of 3D VFX tools, e.g. 3ds Max, Maya, Houdini

Working in an Agile environment

Magnopus Benefits & Perks