Unreal Programmer

WE'RE LOOKING FOR UNREAL PROGRAMMERS FOR A VR EXPERIENCE (REMAKE OF A POPULAR SCI-FI FILM)
Magnopus is a VR/AR experience company founded by a diverse team of Oscar-winning artists and technicians. We’re combining storytelling, art, and advanced technologies to create Hollywood-caliber augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality experiences in virtual production, education, entertainment, and more.
We were ecently recognized for our work on the Oscar winning film, The Jungle Book and recently launched Mission:ISS - NASA and DisneyVR products.
Job Description
We are working on cutting-edge VR/MR/AR virtual production films and applications which allows people to connect deeper to the world around us in order to feel touched, inspired, educated and entertained. We are seeking YOU a Lead programmer to help us bring these experiences to life. The position is full time and is using the latest technology from Rift to Hololens.
Responsibilities
- Implement engaging tools for VR experiences based on supervisor direction and client feedback
- Take your ideas from design, through prototyping, to production
- Write clean, well-documented, testable code
- Test, debug, profile, analyze, and optimize your code
- Work closely with our team of artists to turn your tools into wonderful user experiences
Must Have
- Unreal Engine 4 development experience including blueprint and C++
- Excellent communication skills
- Solid understanding of C++ and OOP
- 2+ years experience in a production environment (e.g. game studio) OR proven collaboration skills as an indie developer
- Good understanding of vector math and linear algebra for 3D graphics
- Experience with Version Control software (e.g. git, Perforce, Subversion)
Would Be Nice
- Experience working on a movie set in physical production
- Experience with developing interactive VR experiences or games
- Real-time networking/multiplayer development experience
- Development on embedded platforms such as mobile (Android, iOS) or game consoles
- Knowledge of 3D VFX tools, e.g. 3ds Max, Maya, Houdini
- Working in an Agile environment
Magnopus Benefits & Perks
- Unlimited Vacation & Paid Time Off
- Fair & Competitive Pay
- Cultural Diversity
- Full Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- Comfy office chairs and stand-up desks
- Work with an incredibly smart and fun team
- Our office is just moments away from public transportation
- Top of the Line Tech + Tools
- Breakfast every morning
- Team has worked on: The Jungle Book, Spiderman, Sin City, & more!