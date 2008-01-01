Hollywood, California-based Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc., is the leading provider of a broad range of entertainment industry services and technologies. We offer complete film and digital solutions for production, post-production, major studio and independent theatrical release, broadcast, home entertainment, archiving and asset management. Deluxe operates facilities in major film, video and digital production markets around the world.

Deluxe VR currently has an opening for an Unreal Engine Developer

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop new and maintain existing blueprint "programs" for current and future projects.

Contribute original ideas towards all aspects of game production and development

Provide technical leadership in areas of specialization and assist with technical questions

Work independently to complete assigned projects with limited supervision

Educate other departments on technology and engine through either spoken or written format

Keep up to date with the technological developments and advancements in the computer game industry

Constantly analyze and optimizations solutions

Requirements