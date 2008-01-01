Location:
Unreal Engine Developer
Hollywood, California-based Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc., is the leading provider of a broad range of entertainment industry services and technologies. We offer complete film and digital solutions for production, post-production, major studio and independent theatrical release, broadcast, home entertainment, archiving and asset management. Deluxe operates facilities in major film, video and digital production markets around the world.
Deluxe VR currently has an opening for an Unreal Engine Developer
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop new and maintain existing blueprint "programs" for current and future projects.
- Contribute original ideas towards all aspects of game production and development
- Provide technical leadership in areas of specialization and assist with technical questions
- Work independently to complete assigned projects with limited supervision
- Educate other departments on technology and engine through either spoken or written format
- Keep up to date with the technological developments and advancements in the computer game industry
- Constantly analyze and optimizations solutions
- Strong understanding of UE4 (all aspects)
- Keen interest in Virtual Reality
- Advanced working knowledge of Unreal Engine 4 and its visual programming graph (blueprints).
- Knowledge of shader programming languages (PSSL/HLSL/GLSL) a plus
- Strong linear algebray skills
- You are a gamer and entertainment enthusiast
- Experience with multiple core system tasks, such as graphics, networking, audio/video, and tools.
- Excellent performance optimization skills
