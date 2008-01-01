Unity3D Developer - VR/AR

I'm looking for an experienced Unity developer to help develop VR/AR experiences for research projects. The job is a full-time position with IBM Research focusing on rapidly prototyping VR experiences. I'm looking for a jack-of-all-trades developer/project manager type. Job roles would include design, development, and programming. Experience managing small game development teams is a plus.

You must be in the NY area or willing to move. The job will require occasionally commuting to the Thomas J Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, though working mostly remotely in NYC is fine.

This really is a dream job. I'm currently using the Vive, Oculus Touch, and Hololens and will continue to get early access to new hardware. We would work closely together to explore new ways of using VR and AR tech. Shoot me an email at asipoli@us.ibm.com or see the job posting link below for more detials.

https://krb-sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=26059&siteid=5016&AReq=74150BR