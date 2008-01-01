Unity Solutions Engineer

The Mapbox Unity SDK brings full featured maps to Unity and we’re looking to hire a Solutions Engineer to build location-based experiences with our customers. As a Solutions Engineer, you’ll explore customer use cases around games, AR and VR applications, offer guidance on Mapbox integration, and help develop tooling around the SDK. You’ll translate user questions and requests into actionable feedback for how to expand the capabilities of the Mapbox Unity SDK.

You’ll dig into tough geospatial problems in a novel context, such as creating 3D geometries from map data, or integrating location services (like search and directions) into game environments. In this role you will be working directly with customers to ensure they can execute on their projects with the Mapbox Unity SDK. If engineering creative solutions and building never before seen location-based gameplay gets you excited, this job is for you.

The role

You’ll work closely with both our Games team and Sales Engineering teams across the company to help articulate and demonstrate the strengths of the Mapbox Unity SDK. You’ll:

Build demos and solutions to show the art of the possible with the Mapbox Unity SDK.

Create demonstrations and evaluations to showcase the Mapbox Unity SDK at conferences and meetups.

Work with customers to provide direct technical support and solve production issues.

Recommend and contribute features to enhance the SDK.

Grow your own knowledge of the tools and the Mapbox platform to provide recommendations and guidance to the team and our customers.

Qualities we’re looking for

Unity developer. You have experience with both developing games and toolsets with Unity and C#.

Map lover. You are are excited by the new experiences that location in game engines will make possible.

Collaborator. You are engaged by a variety of challenges and personalities on a distributed team.

Interest in learning and teaching. You’re eager to expand your skill sets - and bring a fresh perspective to ours.

Business Savvy. You love working with customers to turn technical opportunities into business value.

This position is based in San Francisco, CA or Washington, DC.

Sound like you?

Click apply and include:

A note telling us about why you’re interested in Mapbox and in this role specifically

Examples of your work: link to your GitHub page, to projects you’ve finished, or to your website. Otherwise, feel free to send us non-public samples directly.

Your resume

Sound interesting, but not sure you tick all the boxes? Please apply - we emphasize teaching and learning at Mapbox, and there’s tons of room to grow.

We strongly believe in the value of growing a diverse team. We encourage people of all backgrounds, genders, ethnicities, abilities, and sexual orientations to apply.

AA/EEO/M/F/D/V