webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
This job has expired and you can't apply for it anymore. Start a new search.
Company Name:
Design Works Gaming
Website:
http://www.designworksgaming.com
Location:
Scottsdale, Arizona
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree

Unity Software Engineer

Design Works Gaming is seeking a Software Engineer for a full-time position programming games for an upcoming Unity Project. An ideal candidate is someone with the ability to creatively push the limits of software engineering in new and exciting ways; thrives on learning; and can work alone and as part of a team.  Strong attention to detail and excellent communication skills are highly desired.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the programming of applications onto platforms as dictated by project needs
  • Maintain a clean code base
  • Work with supervisors and project leads to ensure timely milestone-based deliveries
  • Collaborate with designers, mathematicians, artists, audio engineers, and project leads to ensure an amazing end user experience

Requirements

  • BA/BS in Computer Science or equivalent
  • Must have previous development experience
  • Comprehensive understanding of Object Oriented programming languages
  • Ability to work independently and in a team environment
  • An eye for quality and design cleanliness in user interfaces
  • Strong analytical skills, self-motivation, dedication and discipline

Exceptional Candidates will possess

  • Unity development experience
  • Experience developing applications or user interfaces for end users
  • Experience with mobile game development
  • Casino game programming experience

Compensation and Benefits

Salary DOE, excellent benefits and a casual fun environment.

Please check out our website at www.designworksgaming.com.  Send your resume with references and salary history to employment@designworksgaming.com Resumes without these requirements will not be considered.

This is for a full time position in our Scottsdale office.

Five or less days of travel per year is required to attend industry trade shows.

 