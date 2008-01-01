Unity Software Engineer

Design Works Gaming is seeking a Software Engineer for a full-time position programming games for an upcoming Unity Project. An ideal candidate is someone with the ability to creatively push the limits of software engineering in new and exciting ways; thrives on learning; and can work alone and as part of a team. Strong attention to detail and excellent communication skills are highly desired.

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsible for the programming of applications onto platforms as dictated by project needs

Maintain a clean code base

Work with supervisors and project leads to ensure timely milestone-based deliveries

Collaborate with designers, mathematicians, artists, audio engineers, and project leads to ensure an amazing end user experience

Requirements

BA/BS in Computer Science or equivalent

Must have previous development experience

Comprehensive understanding of Object Oriented programming languages

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

An eye for quality and design cleanliness in user interfaces

Strong analytical skills, self-motivation, dedication and discipline

Exceptional Candidates will possess

Unity development experience

Experience developing applications or user interfaces for end users

Experience with mobile game development

Casino game programming experience

Compensation and Benefits

Salary DOE, excellent benefits and a casual fun environment.

Please check out our website at www.designworksgaming.com. Send your resume with references and salary history to employment@designworksgaming.com Resumes without these requirements will not be considered.

This is for a full time position in our Scottsdale office.

Five or less days of travel per year is required to attend industry trade shows.