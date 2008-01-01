Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Unity Engineer / VR Platform
Mindshow is an exciting startup focused on the mechanics of storytelling in virtual reality. We’re developing a VR-based story creation sandbox for the masses, built using the latest virtual reality and mobile technologies, and we’re looking for top developers to help us lead the charge. Come take a look at what we’re building: https://youtu.be/2p9Cx4iX47E.
The ideal candidate has extensive experience in software development for Unity as well as a passion for VR or AR. You love learning new technologies and quickly applying them to practice. You’re team-driven, never territorial, freely give credit to others, and looking for your next fun project to change the world. If this sounds like you, then you’ll love it here… we’ve got some cool stuff for you to work on. Send us your resume.
The Everyday View
- Implement the Mindshow virtual reality application for Vive and Oculus using Unity and C#
- Build core platform features that help drive user activity, including game flow, core loops, user generated content, social media integration, content publishing, rewards, and incentives
- Research and implement new and innovative ways of using new and emerging technologies for VR
- Collaborate with artists and designers to help develop new features, and contribute original ideas towards all aspects of production and development
- Work with QA in addition to self-testing to fix issues
- Analyze code performance and architect optimizations
- Keep up to date with the technological developments and advancements in virtual reality
The Kind of Person We're Looking For
- Must have extensive knowledge of Unity software and game development
- Superb C# knowledge and debugging skills
- Portfolio of two recent games or applications using Unity
- Interest and experience in most aspects of game technology development, such as 3D, UI/UX, audio/video, networking, AI, animation, gameplay, physics, and tools
- A passion for learning new technologies
- 3+ years’ work experience on a professional team, outside of college
- Cool and fun to work with ;-)
Plusses That Get You Noticed
- Experience with virtual reality (Vive, Oculus, PSVR) and VR SDKs (SteamVR plugin for Unity, Unity VR API, OpenVR) is highly desired
- Experience in filmmaking as well as game development
- Experience with gamification, multi-user systems, digital content distribution, and social network integration is a plus
