Unity Engineer / VR Platform

Mindshow is an exciting startup focused on the mechanics of storytelling in virtual reality. We’re developing a VR-based story creation sandbox for the masses, built using the latest virtual reality and mobile technologies, and we’re looking for top developers to help us lead the charge. Come take a look at what we’re building: https://youtu.be/2p9Cx4iX47E.

The ideal candidate has extensive experience in software development for Unity as well as a passion for VR or AR. You love learning new technologies and quickly applying them to practice. You’re team-driven, never territorial, freely give credit to others, and looking for your next fun project to change the world. If this sounds like you, then you’ll love it here… we’ve got some cool stuff for you to work on. Send us your resume.

The Everyday View

Implement the Mindshow virtual reality application for Vive and Oculus using Unity and C#

Build core platform features that help drive user activity, including game flow, core loops, user generated content, social media integration, content publishing, rewards, and incentives

Research and implement new and innovative ways of using new and emerging technologies for VR

Collaborate with artists and designers to help develop new features, and contribute original ideas towards all aspects of production and development

Work with QA in addition to self-testing to fix issues

Analyze code performance and architect optimizations

Keep up to date with the technological developments and advancements in virtual reality

The Kind of Person We're Looking For

Must have extensive knowledge of Unity software and game development

Superb C# knowledge and debugging skills

Portfolio of two recent games or applications using Unity

Interest and experience in most aspects of game technology development, such as 3D, UI/UX, audio/video, networking, AI, animation, gameplay, physics, and tools

A passion for learning new technologies

3+ years’ work experience on a professional team, outside of college

Cool and fun to work with ;-)

Plusses That Get You Noticed