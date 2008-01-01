Unity Engineer / VR Inverse Kinematics

Mindshow is an exciting startup focused on the mechanics of storytelling in virtual reality. We’re developing a VR-based story creation sandbox for the masses, built using the latest virtual reality and mobile technologies, and we’re looking for top developers to help us lead the charge. Come take a look at what we’re building: https://youtu.be/2p9Cx4iX47E.

The ideal candidate knows how to design and implement creative new animation algorithms in Unity and has shipped multiple game titles. You’re team-driven, never territorial, freely give credit to others, and looking for your next fun project to change the world. If this sounds like you, then you’ll love it here… we’ve got some cool stuff for you to work on. Send us your resume!

The Everyday View

Apply your skills in animation R&D, art pipeline, Unity, and C# to help build a unique story creation platform

Design and implement advanced animation algorithms that push the limits for inverse kinematics, physics, behavioral animation, and procedural animation

Implement audio and signal processing features for voice modulation, ambient audio, and sound effects

Work closely with artists, designers, and storytellers to design and develop even more cool new features into our VR story creation sandbox for Vive and Oculus

Contribute original ideas towards all aspects of production and development

Research and implement innovative ways of using new and emerging technologies

Produce production-quality code

Provide technical leadership in areas of specialization

The Kind of Person We're Looking For

Equally left and right brained, able to design and implement creative animation algorithms and art pipeline techniques in Unity that push the limit of our platform and run efficiently in real-time

Strong experience in inverse kinematics, audio engineering, math, Unity, and C#

Portfolio of two recently shipped games or applications using Unity

Interest and experience in all aspects of interactive 3D computer graphics: animation (kinematic, IK, dynamic, behavioral, mocap, etc.), effects, mathematics, physical-based simulation, lighting, shading, audio/video, UI/UX, etc.

A passion for learning new technologies

5+ years’ work experience outside of college

Cool and fun to work with ;-)

Plusses that Get You Noticed