Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Unity Engineer / VR Inverse Kinematics
Mindshow is an exciting startup focused on the mechanics of storytelling in virtual reality. We’re developing a VR-based story creation sandbox for the masses, built using the latest virtual reality and mobile technologies, and we’re looking for top developers to help us lead the charge. Come take a look at what we’re building: https://youtu.be/2p9Cx4iX47E.
The ideal candidate knows how to design and implement creative new animation algorithms in Unity and has shipped multiple game titles. You’re team-driven, never territorial, freely give credit to others, and looking for your next fun project to change the world. If this sounds like you, then you’ll love it here… we’ve got some cool stuff for you to work on. Send us your resume!
The Everyday View
- Apply your skills in animation R&D, art pipeline, Unity, and C# to help build a unique story creation platform
- Design and implement advanced animation algorithms that push the limits for inverse kinematics, physics, behavioral animation, and procedural animation
- Implement audio and signal processing features for voice modulation, ambient audio, and sound effects
- Work closely with artists, designers, and storytellers to design and develop even more cool new features into our VR story creation sandbox for Vive and Oculus
- Contribute original ideas towards all aspects of production and development
- Research and implement innovative ways of using new and emerging technologies
- Produce production-quality code
- Provide technical leadership in areas of specialization
The Kind of Person We're Looking For
- Equally left and right brained, able to design and implement creative animation algorithms and art pipeline techniques in Unity that push the limit of our platform and run efficiently in real-time
- Strong experience in inverse kinematics, audio engineering, math, Unity, and C#
- Portfolio of two recently shipped games or applications using Unity
- Interest and experience in all aspects of interactive 3D computer graphics: animation (kinematic, IK, dynamic, behavioral, mocap, etc.), effects, mathematics, physical-based simulation, lighting, shading, audio/video, UI/UX, etc.
- A passion for learning new technologies
- 5+ years’ work experience outside of college
- Cool and fun to work with ;-)
Plusses that Get You Noticed
- Experience with virtual reality (Vive, Oculus, PSVR) and VR SDKs (SteamVR plugin for Unity, Unity VR API, OpenVR) is highly desired
- Experience in filmmaking as well as game development
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.