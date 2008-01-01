Location:
Unity 3D Animator
MLB Advanced Media is looking to immediately fill a Unity 3d Animator position. You’re the person who breathes life into everything we make. You create compelling emotion and expression and understand how to add nuance to even the littlest motion.
Responsibilities:
- Develop, maintain, and create animations for real time game assets
- Deliver timely completion of animated assets at the desired quality bar
- Serve as an active participant in team art discussions, critiques and reviews
- Assist designers and engineers with gameplay prototypes.
Requirements:
- 3+ years experience in the video game industry on Console or Mobile AAA
- Experience working with Unity, or significant experience with other AAA engines
- 3+ years experience animating characters using Maya or equivalent 3D program
- Strong understanding of traditional animation principles and how they can be used to enhance gameplay
- Self-motivation, good communication skills, and a great team-player attitude
- Proven problem-solving / prototyping ability
Bonus Skills and Experience:
- Experience creating and editing animations using Unity Mechanim
- Broadcast Motion Design for sports
- Experience in FX and particle animation
- Character rigging skills
Submission/Portfolio requirements:
- Portfolio, and / or reel demonstrating relevant animation and technical skills required
We truly believe we offer a unique opportunity for any technologist:
- The opportunity to work on a bleeding edge technology stack
- The opportunity to work with a world-class team of artists, designers and engineers
- The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems
- The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
- The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
- Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision.
