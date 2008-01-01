Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Unannounced Project - Weapons/Hardsurface Modeler
Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a inspired Weapons Modeler to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia, on an unannounced project.
At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication.
Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new online game projects.
What our Weapon & Hardsurface Modelers do:
- Create fully functional and visually appealing weapon/hardsurface models
- Work within defined technical constraints
- Closely follow art and design concepts to meet the established art style
- Contribute to the creative process through original ideas and inspiration
- Participate in critiquing your work and the work of other artists
- Excellent work ethic, self-motivation, and ability to take constructive feedback
Who we are looking for:
- Proficiency with industry software tools & pipelines (3dsmax, Zbrush, Photoshop, Maya, etc.)
- In depth knowledge of weapon/hardsurface modeling as related to game development
- Ability to re-create photo realistic weapons and other hard surface props, with a meticulous attention to detail
- Excellent sculpting skills in Zbrush
- Excellent Hard Surface modeling skills
- Strong understanding of workflows and techniques in regards to first person weapons
- Strong grasp of form, scale and proportion
- A keen eye for design in regards to weapons and hard surface elements
- Ability to work collaboratively and communicate with multiple teams
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
Even better candidates:
- Concept art and 2D skills2+ years using 3DSMax for modeling
- Strong organizational and file management skills
- Basic level animation skills for roughing out designs
- Other related programs such as Quixel Suite and Substance Designer
