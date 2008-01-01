Unannounced Project - Weapons/Hardsurface Modeler

Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a inspired Weapons Modeler to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia, on an unannounced project.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What our Weapon & Hardsurface Modelers do:

Create fully functional and visually appealing weapon/hardsurface models

Work within defined technical constraints

Closely follow art and design concepts to meet the established art style

Contribute to the creative process through original ideas and inspiration

Participate in critiquing your work and the work of other artists

Excellent work ethic, self-motivation, and ability to take constructive feedback

Who we are looking for:

Proficiency with industry software tools & pipelines (3dsmax, Zbrush, Photoshop, Maya, etc.)

In depth knowledge of weapon/hardsurface modeling as related to game development

Ability to re-create photo realistic weapons and other hard surface props, with a meticulous attention to detail

Excellent sculpting skills in Zbrush

Excellent Hard Surface modeling skills

Strong understanding of workflows and techniques in regards to first person weapons

Strong grasp of form, scale and proportion

A keen eye for design in regards to weapons and hard surface elements

Ability to work collaboratively and communicate with multiple teams

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Even better candidates: