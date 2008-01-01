Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Unannounced Project - Sr. FX Artist
Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced Senior FX Artist to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia on an unannounced project.
At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication.
Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!
What our FX Artist do:
- Develop innovative, complex and visually stunning particle and shader effects within the defined visual style.
- Creating assets such as textures, models and shaders relevant to visual effects art
- Concept, propose, and present creative ideas.
- Work closely with our artists, animators, designers and programmers to implement effects.
- Provide creative input specific to assigned tasks.
Who we are looking for:
- Ability to create photo realistic atmospheric effects using modern techniques- from dust and smoke to explosions and debris - and implement them as highly efficient, game-ready assets
- Experience with professional FX packages like Fume FX or Houdini
- Portfolio materials must demonstrate a strong understanding of particle effects technology, techniques, and implementation In a near current gen game engine.
- Strong technical knowledge of effects generation using Unreal Cascade (or a comparable engine).Candidates must show an aptitude for learning new/proprietary systems quickly.
- Experience with 3D Studio Max and Photoshop.
- Must have the ability to quickly conceptualize, present and execute ideas.
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and organization skills.
- Excellent sense of scale, timing, detail, form, texture and color.
- Must have the drive to conquer technical challenges.
- Must be able to handle an ever changing environment and tasks with positivity and excitement.
