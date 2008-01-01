Unannounced Project - Sr. FX Artist

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced Senior FX Artist to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia on an unannounced project.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our FX Artist do:

Develop innovative, complex and visually stunning particle and shader effects within the defined visual style.

Creating assets such as textures, models and shaders relevant to visual effects art

Concept, propose, and present creative ideas.

Work closely with our artists, animators, designers and programmers to implement effects.

Provide creative input specific to assigned tasks.

Who we are looking for: