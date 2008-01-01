Unannounced Project - Character Artist

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an innovative Character Artist to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia, on an unannounced project.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your creativity and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

Who we are looking for:

Create high resolution 3D sculpts of organic/hard surface. characters/creatures/weapons/props.

Create clean, deformable low poly models within triangle count budget.

Create optimized UV layouts while keeping texture size budgets and areas of visual interest in mind.

Create textures that meet the visual style and quality bar.

Generate different material types which adhere to instruction count budget while still pushing the visuals on assets created.

Work with Art Director and Character Team in technical/aesthetic problem solving efforts.

3+ years of experience creating AAA quality character assets for games, film or animation.

Portfolio demonstrating exceptional character designs with animatable topology.

Strong grasp of composition, color theory, value, form, scale, shape language, and silhouette.

Strong knowledge of human/animal anatomy and proportions.

Ability to embellish concepts with technical constraints in mind while maintaining overall aesthetic.

Ability to work collaboratively and communicate well with multiple teams outside of the Character Modeling Department.

Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development process.

Comfortable receiving constructive group criticism and making artistic adjustments to meet performance guidelines.

Excellent work ethic, self-motivated, organized, and able to meet deadlines.A passion for creating and playing video games.

Preferred candidates have: