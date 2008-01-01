UI/UX/Graphic Designer Job Purpose:

Under the direction of the Art Director, this role will design and create interactive graphical elements used for our interface design, marketing, branding, as well as, supporting our team of artists and developers with elegant design concepts for any internal company project. Supervision Received and Exercised:

Receives general direction from and reports to the Art Director. Responsibilities:

The UI/UX/Graphic Designer will:

Create multiple iterations of UI/UX designs for consideration during product development.

Design, and receptivity, to director input

Create programmer ready assets for interactive purposes

Make creative decisions while maintaining client and director specifications

Provide mockups to our team of artists and programmers with design ideas

Interpret storyboards ideas from our medical experts and scientists and create UI/UX design work in Unity that enhances the visuals of our client and internal projects.

Report to Art Director and team on overall project progress at weekly art reviews and meetings

Demonstrate reliability, professionalism and dedication.

Help maintain a positive, happy work environment for everyone in the studio.

Requirements

3-5 plus years related experience creating UI/UX for mobile or tablet games/applications

In-depth understanding of computer graphics software, e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Painter, Microsoft Office (Word, Outlook, Powerpoint)

3-5 years plus experience with 3D software and motion graphics software (Ex; Maya, Adobe After effects, Adobe Premiere or similar).

3-5 years plus experience design UI/UX with Unity3D

Must be able to multi task multiple projects at different stages and shift priorities as needed.

Must enjoy working in a fast-paced environment

Must demonstrate the collaborative work ethic and spirit.

Must be a creative self-starter, who is self-managed, highly motivated, and detail oriented

Artistic sensibility, technical skill, problem solving, takes direction and critique well, attention to detail, understands the need for proofing work, deadline-oriented, is creative, flexible, and has ability to work on multiple projects and work under tight deadlines.

Excellent time management, organizational, and communication skills (verbal and written)

Ability to visually interpret other people's ideas;

Ability to make creative decisions while maintaining client and director specifications

Will be up to date on latest design trends, as well as tuned in to industry restrictions where applicable

Interest in mobile and interactive applications is a must.

Html5 knowledge is a plus

Experience with UI/UX design for Augment reality, Virtual Reality or Console game development a plus.

Experience with UI Motion design a big plus

Interest in science, biology, anatomy, and a desire to help others understand it, is a must.

Bachelor’s Degree preferred; will consider equivalent experience

Physical Demands and work environment:

Physical demands

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to: walk, sit, use hands and fingers to handle or feel objects tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; balance, stoop; talk or hear.

Work environment:

While performing the duties of this job, the noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Other Duties:

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

ü Salary: DOE

ü Required Work Auth: United States

ü Start: Immediately

Interested?

ü Apply, send resume and portfolio to: liz.grasso@sharecare.com