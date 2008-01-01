Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Director
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
UI/UX Director
Infinity Ward is currently seeking an exceptional UI/UX Director to join our team on a new, exciting project. This is a key role designed to help establish the look of the game’s front end user interface, in-game HUD and additional art content that is consistent with the art direction of the project.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with a multi-discipline team to deliver innovative, user interfaces and experiences.
- Conduct stakeholder meetings, interact with user research, usability studies and
visual analysis.
- Work with your team to develop interaction design concepts with user stories, site
maps, prototypes and wireframes that illustrate user needs, site structure, flow,
layout, and informational relationships.
- Drive the consistency of visual and logical architecture across all platforms via regular reviews with stakeholders.
- Create and work on solutions for new and established systems that factor design,
tools, and technological capabilities.
- Work closely with product managers, game designers, artists, and engineers on
high-scope features to solve large-scale design problems.
- Work closely with producers and other stakeholders on scope estimates and
schedules.
- Set clear project objectives, provide career guidance and reviews to team members, and ensure that your teams are set-up for success.
Requirements:
- Engaging digital portfolio that includes: Gaming experience with console and PC
platforms, production interface design, desktop or mobile applications, or websites.
- Minimum of 5 years as a UX/UI lead, and 10 years of graphic design and UX/UI
related experience.
- Ability to work well with others, and have experience managing a large
multi-discipline team (code, art, and design.
- Shipped at least 2 AAA titles across multiple platforms.
- Bachelor’s degree in Game Design, Communication design, Graphic Design,
Interaction Design, Information Science, or related fields (master’s degree preferred).
- Ability to communicate in a clear and focused manner to inspire and lead
colleagues; you’re authentic with all different types of stakeholders, from interns to
executives.
- Passion and insight into latest UI design trends circulating the gaming industry.
- Avid gamer, with a genuine interest in First-Person-Shooters, and the drive to pick their systems apart in order to identify UX/UI successes and areas for improvement.
- Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office.
- Solid understanding of the relationship between the disciplines (code, art, and
design) necessary to deliver quality UI features.
About Us:
Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise. The titles developed by Infinity Ward have won over 200 "Game of the Year" awards and 100 "Editor's Choice" awards, among many other industry accolades. In 2007, the studio released Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a revolutionary title that set the bar for the modern first-person shooter. Our latest releases, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Ghosts broke records with the fastest revenue generating launches of any entertainment product. In 2014, Infinity Ward merged with Neversoft, bringing together two talented and accomplished groups under one roof, with the goal of creating the best games possible. We released Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016, and the game became the number one selling console franchise worldwide.
Infinity Ward is located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. A critically-acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and accomplished development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent workplace environment.
