The Role :

Are you a talented designer with a passion for entertainment and are looking for a way to break into the mobile games industry? We are currently seeking an UI/UX Designer to join our team of talented game professionals either remotely or in our Studio in San Francisco. This role will work closely with our designers and art directors on all of our game projects, including our hit game “Battle Camp”. Our ideal candidate will be extremely well versed with Illustrator, as that will be their primary (but not only) tool used on the job.



Due to the nature of this position, no candidate will be considered without a diverse portfolio submission. Candidates identified to continue in the process will be asked to complete a design exercise in addition to a formal interview.

Responsibilities:

Work in a highly collaborative environment on all product & visual design elements regarding our games and related materials

Usability testing with our customers/users to continually refine and improve upon the game experience

Simple Illustration Work as needed

Qualifications: