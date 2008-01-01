webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
WRKSHP
Website:
http://wearewrkshp.com/
Location:
San Francisco, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
UI/UX Designer

The Role :

Are you a talented designer with a passion for entertainment and are looking for a way to break into the mobile games industry? We are currently seeking an UI/UX Designer to join our team of talented game professionals either remotely or in our Studio in San Francisco. This role will work closely with our designers and art directors on all of our game projects, including our hit game “Battle Camp”. Our ideal candidate will be extremely well versed with Illustrator, as that will be their primary (but not only) tool used on the job. 


Due to the nature of this position, no candidate will be considered without a diverse portfolio submission. Candidates identified to continue in the process will be asked to complete a design exercise in addition to a formal interview.

Responsibilities:

  • Work in a highly collaborative environment on all product & visual design elements regarding our games and related materials
  • Usability testing with our customers/users to continually refine and improve upon the game experience
  • Simple Illustration Work as needed

Qualifications:

    • Portfolio Requirements: (1) Portfolio must be focused in UI/UX interfaces (2) Vector samples
    • Experience and examples creating websites, games and/or mobile application.
    • Examples of high-level visual strategy or style guides or UI libraries
    • Create prototypes demonstrating UI interaction models and visual effects
    • Wireframe and User testing experience
    • Able to understand technical implementations and limitations
    • Must be proficient in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator
    • Must be efficient, creative, and results driven
    • Experience working with deadlines, and a deadline driven mentality to complete your work
    • Bachelor of Arts degree from an accredited institution in a related field or relevant experience

    While not required, the following attributes will help set you apart from the other candidates:

    • Associates or Bachelor of Arts degrees from an accredited institution in a related field
    • Understanding and comfortability with Flash
    • Thrives in a high pace, performance driven environment
    • A gamer 
