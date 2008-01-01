We’re looking for a highly skilled UI/UX Designer who will embrace our culture and share his/her hard earned expertise to create the user interface and experience for our players. We’re picturing someone who is passionate about UI functionality and UX design, and who can create the “flow” to help guide our players through attractive but clear menus and options to create a seamless, easy to navigate gaming experience.

*Please include both a resume and cover letter in your application. A standout cover letter explaining why you’re well-suited for this role will help make your application stand out.*

What you’ll do...

Help design the best pathways to guide players through menus and options easily.

Work closely with all disciplines – code, art, design, audio, animation, FX – to create optimal UI/UX.

Be forward thinking and pro-active in terms of finding ways to improve the design of the game’s UI across the board with minimal direction.

You will create and iterate on UI mockups for many different menus and systems for the game.

Embody pragmatic game development values – values prioritization and making hard trade-offs and choices.

Respawn’s core value is to put gameplay first.

Serve as an expert advocate for improving the design of the UI tool set & workflow

Ideally, you will have…

3+ years' professional experience in game design.

A strong portfolio with examples of finished work and insight into your development process.

You are a passionate gamer and have an understanding of what is best in class UX across multiple genres.

You deeply understand the connections between UI functionality and UI aesthetics, and how to maximize impact for the benefit of gamers.

You are an aggressive problem solver who takes ownership & responsibility.

You have strong technical skills & knowledge, and are comfortable with getting into the guts of a game.

The ability to analyze metrics or other feedback methods to evaluate and improve your work post-launch

Benefits & Perks…