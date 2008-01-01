Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
High School or equivalent
UI/UX Designer
We’re looking for a highly skilled UI/UX Designer who will embrace our culture and share his/her hard earned expertise to create the user interface and experience for our players. We’re picturing someone who is passionate about UI functionality and UX design, and who can create the “flow” to help guide our players through attractive but clear menus and options to create a seamless, easy to navigate gaming experience.
*Please include both a resume and cover letter in your application. A standout cover letter explaining why you’re well-suited for this role will help make your application stand out.*
What you’ll do...
- Help design the best pathways to guide players through menus and options easily.
- Work closely with all disciplines – code, art, design, audio, animation, FX – to create optimal UI/UX.
- Be forward thinking and pro-active in terms of finding ways to improve the design of the game’s UI across the board with minimal direction.
- You will create and iterate on UI mockups for many different menus and systems for the game.
- Embody pragmatic game development values – values prioritization and making hard trade-offs and choices.
- Respawn’s core value is to put gameplay first.
- Serve as an expert advocate for improving the design of the UI tool set & workflow
Ideally, you will have…
- 3+ years' professional experience in game design.
- A strong portfolio with examples of finished work and insight into your development process.
- You are a passionate gamer and have an understanding of what is best in class UX across multiple genres.
- You deeply understand the connections between UI functionality and UI aesthetics, and how to maximize impact for the benefit of gamers.
- You are an aggressive problem solver who takes ownership & responsibility.
- You have strong technical skills & knowledge, and are comfortable with getting into the guts of a game.
- The ability to analyze metrics or other feedback methods to evaluate and improve your work post-launch
Benefits & Perks…
- Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
- Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.
- 401K with company match and no vesting period.
- Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
- Relocation assistance.
- Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
- Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
- Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
- Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
- Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
- Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
- Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
- State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
- On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
- A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
- Friendly, caring co-workers and management
