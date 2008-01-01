UI/UX Designer, Gaming and VR

New York, New York

We truly believe we offer a unique opportunity for any technologist:

MLB Advanced Media is looking to immediately fill a UI/UX Designer role. You are a cross product, cross platform superstar. You’re equally comfortable defining engaging experiences from the smallest of mobile screens to virtual reality. You’re a pro at gathering requirements, innovating solutions, and creating high fidelity concepts. Above all, you’ve got a thirst for new form factor, a curiosity for what’s next, and an eye towards what the best of the best should look like.

