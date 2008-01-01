Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, iOS, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
UI/UX Designer, Gaming and VR
MLB Advanced Media is looking to immediately fill a UI/UX Designer role. You are a cross product, cross platform superstar. You’re equally comfortable defining engaging experiences from the smallest of mobile screens to virtual reality. You’re a pro at gathering requirements, innovating solutions, and creating high fidelity concepts. Above all, you’ve got a thirst for new form factor, a curiosity for what’s next, and an eye towards what the best of the best should look like.
Responsibilities
- Produce wireframes, iteratively test design assumptions and interaction plan. Establish the look of user interfaces for many form factors, but focused on Games and VR first
- Work to ensure that the end-user has a seamless and intuitive experience and that all assets appear with a high degree of readability
- Champion cohesive design consistency with an eye towards highly polished experience
- Synthesize different visual aesthetics for different products and understand how to leverage a specific style for a target audience
- Work closely on concepts and production until architectural and usability requirements are met. Produce additional art content to maintain a consistent visual aesthetic
- Create the best-looking and most intuitive user interface possible
- Work with the project leads and team to define, refine and scope requirements
Requirements:
- Formal education in Graphic Design, Interaction/UX Design or HCI, or equivalent experience
- 3+ years of experience working in visual media with a focus on user interface design
- Strong portfolio demonstrating visual creativity with many examples that fit within the constraints of a system design
- Proficiency in standard graphic media applications, such as Sketch, Omnigraffle, Photoshop and Illustrator. Knowledge of secondary visual media applications, After Effects, 3D packages, and Unity
- Must be concept driven and able to come up with multiple solid ideas, pitch them, absorb feedback, and then see them through production
- Experience with Unity3D
Bonus Skills and Experience:
- Development experience in the video game industry on Console or Mobile AAA
- One shipped AAA title as UI Artist or similar
- Experience with Unity UI tools such as nGUI or similar.
- Comfortable developing techniques as user interfaces change from buttons to hands free navigation.
Submission/Portfolio requirements:
- Portfolio demonstrating relevant artistic skills required
We truly believe we offer a unique opportunity for any technologist:
- The opportunity to work with a world-class team of game developers
- The opportunity to work with a world-class team of artists, designers and engineers
- The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems
- The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
- The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
- Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision
